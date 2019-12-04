San Jose, Calif.-based Cohesity Nov. 2 announced that Dr. Mohit Aron, founder and chief executive officer of the company, has received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
Aron was selected for the award based on outstanding contributions made in entrepreneurship, including founding Cohesity, co-founding Nutanix and being recognized as “the father of hyperconvergence,” according to a news release.
“I am honored to be recognized by IIT Delhi for such a distinguished award. My experience at IIT Delhi has shaped who I am today. I continue my relationship with the IIT community as a way of giving back and hoping to inspire students to take on the big challenges that can help change the world,” the Indian American entrepreneur said in a statement.
“IIT Delhi is a tremendous asset to India and the world as a foundation for innovators and entrepreneurs. At IIT, I learned to persevere in the face of challenging work. I also realized how important it is to keep learning throughout life, and that is why I introduced a cultural guideline for all employees at Cohesity: be humble, keep learning,” Aron added.
Aron received his bachelor of science in computer science from IIT Delhi in 1995 and continued his studies at Rice University where he received a doctorate in computer science with a focus on distributed systems.
Aron went on to serve as one of the lead developers on the Google File System. He co-founded Nutanix in 2009 and started Cohesity in 2013.
Under Aron’s leadership, Cohesity is disrupting the data management market, employs more than 1,300 people globally, is recognized as a leader by independent research firms and organizations globally, and was recognized as a “technology pioneer” by the World Economic Forum.
“Dr. Aron was selected because of his impressive accomplishments as an entrepreneur and innovator, founding two successful companies, Nutanix and Cohesity,” said V. Ramgopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi. "His drive, vision, and focus on taking on big challenges that can improve our lives set a stellar example for our students, alumni, and entrepreneurs everywhere.”
Added Sanjeev Sanghi, dean of alumni affairs and international programs at IIT Delhi: “This year’s recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award continue to represent the rich tradition of entrepreneurship that exists among IIT Delhi alumni. Over 50 percent of the Indian or Indian-origin unicorn founders are graduates of IIT Delhi.”
