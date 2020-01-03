RUPNAGAR, India — The Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar has installed four pillars inspired by the Indus Valley Civilization. Standing at 41feet, they also have the distinction of being the tallest contemporary stone-carved pillars in India. The institute is situated on the banks of the river Sutlej and Punjab and the pillars stand at the entrance.
The project has been envisioned as a homage to the intellectual progress and excellence achieved in the land of Rupnagar, which houses the new IIT campus and stands over the roots of the Indus Valley Civilization, according to a press release.
The project, commissioned by IIT Ropar and supported by the Archaeological Survey of India, has been designed and constructed at a budget of around Rs. 4 crore by Stone Oasis, a Rajasthan-based entity.
The pillars, which took over a year to complete, is one of the largest works employing bas relief carving outside the sphere of temple carvings. Each of the 16 facades carries bas relief carvings depicting a unique story built around central figures unearthed from the Indus Valley Civilization, such as the iconic ‘Dancing Girl’ or the figure often referred to as ‘Pashupati’, probably the earliest depiction of the Hindu god Shiva.
"Our initial plan for the pillars was mosaic work with motifs from the Indus Valley Civilization. However, there was a proposal to also explore the alternative of stone. We decided that stone carving was more apt for the location as it reflected the timelessness of the wisdom of the land that it sits in and also the craft performed by the people of the earliest civilization known to man,” said Prof. S.K Das, director of IIT Ropar.
These seemingly ancient pillars, however, fashion a metallic molecular structure on top of each of them, highlighting the fusion of contemporary with ancient.
Amit Sharma, owner of Stone Oasis, said the company employed artisans and master craftsmen to execute the project along with architects, civil engineers and fine arts professionals.
