The campaign team of Kevin Olickal Jan. 8 announced that, in his bid for the state House seat in Illinois’ 16th Legislative District, has raised more than $117,000 in the final quarter of 2019.
This is more than any of his opponents raised during the third quarter, the news release said.
Olickal kicked off his campaign on Nov. 14; he beat the field's Q3 fundraising in just seven weeks, it said.
“Families in the 16th District deserve a government that answers to the voters - not wealthy and powerful special interests. I’m running for state representative to fight for affordable housing, quality health care, fair wages and working conditions, strong protections for reproductive rights, and common-sense gun safety laws,” the Indian American candidate said in a statement. “I will be a reliable progressive voice in Springfield and fight for policies that benefit working and middle-class families across Illinois.”
The 16th District was previously held by former State Rep. Lou Lang for over three decades. Upon retirement, Lang and the other committeemen hand-picked his replacement, current state Rep. Yehiel Kalish.
Following his controversial vote to limit women's reproductive freedom by Kalish, Lang and other political power-players are now backing another chosen candidate for the seat, according to a news release.
Olickal believes the time for hand-chosen representation is over, and is hoping to give voters a choice of a true progressive candidate who isn’t beholden to a political machine, it said.
The voters of the 16th district deserve an election, not selections by the few, the press release distributed by Olickal’s team said.
Olickal is a progressive Democrat committed to fighting for middle-class and working families, ensuring that every community has a voice in government.
As a lifelong Skokie resident and son of immigrants, Olickal is dedicated to keeping our district a place where everyone can thrive.
The candidate is an alum of East Prairie School and Niles North High School. After earning a bachelor of science in biology at Ohio State University, he returned to Illinois, committing his career to public service to advance and protect the progressive values that allowed his family to succeed in this country.
After working on successful political campaigns and in government constituent outreach, he now serves as executive director at the Indo-American Democratic Organization. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/37jo2O5)
