Kader Sakkaria, an Indian American resident of Naperville, Illinois, has announced his candidacy for a school board seat in the Indian Prairie School District, which encompasses the communities of Aurora, Bolingbrook, Plainfield and Naperville, in DuPage and Will counties.
Sakkaria has been a Naperville resident for more than 24 years and has a daughter
who is a freshman in high school and a daughter who graduated from the
district as well.
According to his campaign site, Sakkaria’s initiatives are three-fold: preparation, technology and communication.
“I am alarmed by the decline in children graduating high school. I would like to change these statistics and help children graduate high school irrespective of race, religion and social background,” he says on his campaign site.
He says he wants to help students in high school prepare for the workforce, now that universities are exploring micro learning; he wants to focus on leveraging technology and process improvements in the schools; and he wants to improve communication among the communities.
He also wants to help students through the COVID-19 pandemic; prioritize safety and preparation; and work with the district and legislators to provide best education for the students.
Sakkaria serves as the chief digital and technology officer at RNL, which helps universities get students enrolled. Prior to joining RNL, the candidate oversaw strategic technology and digital transformation initiatives across Cartus/Realogy, according to his bio.
Previously, Sakkaria was the head of business, technology and portfolio management at BMO Harris Bank. He has led large-scale technology transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies such as Deloitte and Accenture, it said.
Sakkaria was the country head for TransUnion in South Asia, and has led PMO and offshore delivery centers at various organizations, such as State Farm, HighMark (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania), US Foods and Ryder Logistics, the bio added.
He comes with deep vertical expertise in real estate, healthcare, logistics, financial services, consumer and industrial products, says the site. Sakkaria has experience transforming organizations and helping them create a digital footprint.
He earned his master’s in computer science from the University of Madras and M.B.A. in global management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
The election for the school board seat is April 6, 2021.
