As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, affecting lives and livelihoods, many people/organizations across the U.S. are doing what they can to make a difference in these trying times. Colors4Change, a nonprofit organization in Naperville, Illinois, founded by Indian American student Anaisa Acharya, is among those stepping up to help.
On a normal day, Colors4Change collects gently used art supplies for underserved facilities like schools, hospitals, orphanages, etc. But these are not normal circumstances, so the organization, too, has shifted gears to accommodate the current situation. Their main focus now is to collect essential items for those in need, and monetary donations to purchase food and supplies for local organizations and hospitals.
“We are collecting canned and non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries, blankets etc. for homeless shelters, hospitals and those affected by the shutdown,” Acharya, also the CEO of the organization, told India-West. “So far, we have collected more than 500 lbs. of supplies and over $1500 in monetary donations. We have also organized a run raiser this weekend where a few teens have signed up to run half marathon and have people from their circle of influence pledge monetary donations.”
They’ve donated these items to Hesed House, Loaves and Fishes, and Edward Hospital, among others. Colors4Change is also supporting families in the Naperville/Aurora area.
If you’d like to donate, donations can be dropped off at 2620 Charlestowne Ln, Naperville, Illinois. Those interested in donating can contact Acharya at 630-818-6218 or colors4change@gmail.com for details of how you can help.
Colors4Change was established in June 2019 and since then, has recycled over 800 pounds of art supplies and shipped it to local and international organizations. They’ve have also started a new chapter in New Jersey.
This organization not only focuses its efforts on helping the community but also protecting the environment by preventing non-biodegradable art supplies from entering landfills. Colors4Change accepts crayons, colored pencils, markers, and monetary donations as well.
Although Colors4Change’s journey has just begun, they have successfully created several events this year. Their first-ever fundraiser was held at B. GOOD in Naperville where they were able to collect 52.5 lbs of supplies. Since then, the group of teens has held multiple fundraisers and was even a part of a concert at a church in the community.
Acharya, a junior at Neuqua Valley High School, said she started Colors4Change because she has a “passion to help a greater cause and has even been involved with raising funds for a kids’ charity in India.”
Through Colors4Change, Acharya hopes to inspire children and bring them joy, one crayon at a time.
For more information, visit www.colors4change.org.
