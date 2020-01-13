The office of Illinois state Sen. Ram Villivalam Jan. 3 announced that the politician has been appointed the chair of the Special Committee on Supplier Diversity.
As chair of the committee, Villivalam will work with members of the committee, the state Gov. J.B. Pritzker administration and stakeholders to evaluate and propose solutions to improve the diversity of the transportation and infrastructure work that is done in the state of Illinois.
“I look forward to expanding opportunities for women, minority and veteran owned businesses around the state,” the Indian American senator said in a statement. “Supplier diversity is an issue I’ve been working on in the legislature and in my district. My work will prioritize equity while strengthening our economy, two critically important jobs of our state government.”
The committee is primarily responsible for overseeing public and private sector organizations and ensuring that they offer diverse opportunities to small businesses and job growth for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.
