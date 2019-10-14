Illinois State Sen. Ram Villivalam was hired by U.S. Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris as an adviser for her campaign.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Villivalam was among a 15-member “Illinois leadership council” led by U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush and Danny Davis assembled to generate support and recruit nominating delegates.
The Indian American official will advise on South Asian outreach, the report said.
The announcement by Harris represents a significant expansion of national infrastructure to Illinois by a Democratic presidential contender in advance of next March’s primary, according to the Tribune.
It also comes as candidates next month can begin the petition process to put themselves and supportive national convention delegates on the Illinois ballot, it said.
