The Illinois state Supreme Court has declined to hear a complaint, which would remand Gaege Bethune – accused of killing Indian American Pravin Varughese – into immediate custody.
A jury in July found Bethune guilty of murdering Varughese in 2014. The former Southern Illinois University student was found dead in the woods near Carbondale, Illinois, four days after he was reported missing by his family. According to court reports and testimony at the trial, Bethune, who did not know Varughese, offered him a ride on Feb. 14 evening. The two got into an altercation at some point.
The jury declared Bethune not guilty of a second charge of murder during the commission of a robbery.
On the day Bethune was due to be sentenced, Judge Mark Clarke threw out the jury’s verdict and ordered a fresh trial, noting verbiage in the indictment which he said might have been confusing to jurors. Clarke also allowed Bethune to be released on bail while awaiting his second trial.
Prosecutor David Robinson filed an appeal with the Illinois state Supreme Court, asking that the jury’s verdict be allowed to stand and that Bethune be immediately remanded into custody. But the Supreme Court announced last week that it would not consider Robinson’s appeal.
Robinson’s office told local publications they were considering taking the matter to a higher court.
Liam Kelly, who represents Bethune, told the Southern Illinoisan that he and his team weren’t surprised by the ruling. “It would have been legally inappropriate for the Supreme Court to second guess the decision of the trial court to grant the new trial,” Kelly said.
Clarke is retiring this month, according to local television station WSIL. The case has been assigned to Judge Ralph Bloodworth. No future court dates have yet been set.
Lovely Varughese, who with her family has fought a prolonged battle to get justice for her son, expressed her frustration at the Supreme Court’s decision. “This injustice is horrible,” she told India-West.
“The Indian community needs to wake up. This could be any one of us tomorrow,” she said.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2PiRRcm)
