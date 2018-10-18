The Illinois Supreme Court will hear a motion that states Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Mark Clarke acted improperly when he threw out a jury’s verdict which found Gaege Bethune guilty of the 2014 murder of Indian American Pravin Varughese. The motion asks that Clarke’s decision be vacated and for sentencing of Bethune to begin immediately. Varughese’s mother and father, Lovely and Ponnu Varughese (seen above), have fought a four-year battle to get justice for their soon. (Facebook photo)