A protestor holds a sign reading ‘No one is Illegal’ during a Sept. 14 rally in New York against U.S. immigration policy. Three courts Oct. 11 issued injunctions blocking implementation of the public charge rule, which would deny permanent status to immigrants who have received federal aid and benefits or are likely to do so in the future. Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta hailed the rulings. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)