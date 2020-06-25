Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 15. Indian American immigrant rights activists welcomed the recent court decision on DACA. Lakshmi Sridaran, SAALT’s executive director, in a press statement said however: “It is a reminder that our work is not done, but together we can win. We have to keep demanding solutions that benefit us all – including pushing for a permanent, legislative solution that ensures a path to citizenship for all immigrants.” (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)