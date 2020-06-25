Immigration advocates cheered at the June 18 Supreme Court decision that which rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but pushed for a comprehensive immigration reform which would include a path to citizenship.
About 7,000 Indian American youth receive protection under the DACA program, allowing them to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation, and also to work.
In a 5-4 vote, the court ruled that the Trump administration had acted improperly in terminating the Obama-era program. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, without weighing in on the merits of DACA itself.
The Administration can file a lawsuit again attempting to terminate the program, but for now, the young immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the U.S.
Fresh applications can once again be filed. Shortly after the ruling, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights filed an application for a first-time DACA applicant from California. First time applicants had been banned from filing since 2017, although those with DACA protection were allowed to renew their petitions.
The Democratic National Committee released statements from several members of Congress, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, who said: Today, once again, we say Dreamers are American. Dreamers are home. Dreamers are us. And today’s Supreme Court ruling is just an affirmation of that.”
“DACA recipients are our family members, our friends, our coworkers, teachers, service members, and neighbors. And let’s not forget that during COVID-19 more than 200,000 DACA recipients are serving on the front lines,” said the Indian American congresswoman, stating that the American vision of democracy “has been crushed by a cruel, xenopohbic Trump administration.”
South Asian Americans Leading Together said: “This major victory is temporary because it still gives the Administration an opportunity to terminate the program again on legal grounds.”
“It is a reminder that our work is not done, but together we can win. We have to keep demanding solutions that benefit us all – including pushing for a permanent, legislative solution that ensures a path to citizenship for all immigrants,” said Indian American Lakshmi Sridaran, SAALT’s executive director, in a press statement.
Any new legislation, including COVID-19 related stimulus packages, should include reprieve from deportation and extensions of DACA and TPS work permits and protection, said the organization, noting that it is also pushing for state and local leaders to provide free COVID-19 testing and treatment for all, regardless of immigration status.
The North American Punjabi Association also applauded the Supreme Court decision, noting that many ‘Dreamers’, as they are known, have spent most of their lives in the U.S. and know no other home.
“The Court’s decision is being welcomed in the immigrant community throughout the United States. It is seen as a blow to a central campaign promise from Trump and will likely be a topic of debate during the 2020 presidential election cycle,” said Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of NAPA.
Indian American congressional candidate Arati Kreibich — who is running in New Jersey’s 5th congressional district against fellow Democrat incumbent Josh Gottheimer — said in a press statement that she was elated by the ruling, but wants to see a more permanent solution.
“The significance of this moment is not lost on me as an immigrant and proud naturalized citizen running for Congress against an anti-immigrant incumbent,” she said, noting that Gottheimer was one of six Democrats to vote on a spending package which did not resolve the future of DACA.
Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance Monica Thammarath said: “While this decision will provide much needed relief for immigrants, we must remember that black immigrants are more likely to be deported than non-black immigrants because of disproportionate policing.” The organization has asked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be de-funded, with greater investments in communities of color. The organization has also asked Trump to resign.
