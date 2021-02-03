Clockwise from top left: Frank Sharry, Executive Director of America’s Voice; Cyrus Mehta, Indian American founder and managing partner of Cyrus D. Mehta & Partners, PLLC; Patrice Lawrence, National Policy and Advocacy Director for UndocuBlack; John C. Yang, president and Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC; Ravi Ragbir, long-time permanent resident and community activist; Marielena Hincapié, Executive Director of the National Immigration Law Center and of the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund. (photos courtesy of Ethnic Media Services)