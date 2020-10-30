The entire Congressional “Samosa Caucus” joined several Indian American political hopefuls Oct. 10 at a day-long Impact Summit, hosted by the Indian American Impact Fund.
“This vision of the Indian American community fostering Indian American leadership has been around for a long time,” said Raj Goyle, co-founder of the Impact Fund, who served in the Kansas state House of Representatives from 2006 to 2011.
“Back then, there was no infrastructure for those of us who got into politics early on,” said Goyle, kicking off the summit. He expressed his enthusiasm for the Impact Fund’s work in getting Indian Americans into office at state and national levels.
Maya Harris, the sister of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, spoke about the enormous potential of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration and the four crises the country is currently facing, including the COVID pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 people in the U.S. The pandemic has brought with it an economic crisis leaving millions out of work, lining up at food banks, and facing evictions.
The U.S. is also experiencing the heavy toll of climate change, said Harris, noting the wildfires, storms, and floods which have battered great swaths of the nation. She noted also a moral crisis: “There is racism throughout our country, fueled by the current occupant of the White House.”
“Joe and Kamala are running for competency and normalcy, but they know that we need to be better than we were before,” said Harris, speaking about the candidates’ plans to raise minimum wages and create millions of good paying jobs while fighting climate change.
Another highlight of the event was a conversation — moderated by Richard Verma, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to India during the Obama administration — with all four Indian American members of Congress: Reps. Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, D-California; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.
Verma asked each member of Congress what their immediate concerns were. Krishnamoorthi spoke about the H-1B program, and removing the per country cap that has left many Indian Americans with approved green card applications waiting more than 50-80 years to get a green card. Per country caps limit employment based green cards to no more than 7 percent from each country per year. An estimated 800,000 H-1B workers with their dependents are currently stuck in the green card backlog.
Krishnamoorthi spoke of a doctor friend who has been stuck in the green card queue. “He is waiting for his son, who is now five, to grow up and sponsor him.”
The congressman spoke of the need for comprehensive immigration reform, for both documented and undocumented immigrants. “We have to find a pathway for all to enter the fabric of the U.S.,” he said, expressing his hope that a Joe Biden administration would focus on immigration reform.
Jayapal picked up on Krishnamoorthi’s remarks, adding that spouses of H-1B workers, primarily women from India who hold H-4 visas, should be allowed to work. President Barack Obama had passed by executive order work authorization for H-4 visa holders. President Donald Trump rescinded the H-4 EAD within his first 100 days in office, but the issue has been mired in administrative bureaucracy, thus continuing the H-4 EAD program.
The congresswoman noted that 6 1/2 percent of Indian Americans live in poverty, many because of tenuous immigration status.
The panel also spoke about the COVID pandemic. Bera said he was concerned about the global impact of the crisis, and mentioned food insecurity, both in the U.S. and abroad. More than 54 million people in the U.S. are currently struggling with chronic hunger, including over 14 million children, as reported by the organization Bread For the World.
Bera, a physician, said he was also concerned about the mental health impacts of the pandemic and the sharp rise in domestic violence.
Khanna spoke about the many small businesses who have permanently folded amid the pandemic, including restaurants, motels, and hotels. “We need to get people help with stimulus funds, so they can pay their rent,” he said.
Both Jayapal and Krishnamoorthi spoke about the need to get stimulus funds to small mom and pop businesses, many of whom lost out on the first round of funding as loans went to larger entities who had relationships with banks.
Krishnamoorthi spoke about his own experience many years ago as a small businessman. “I went with my hat in my hand, and banks treated me like dirt,” he said, adding that the Paycheck Protection Program must be free of red tape, with banks not requiring personal guarantees to issue the loans.
Khanna optimistically stated that the Indian American community could be the margin of victory in the Nov. 3 election, especially in battleground states.
Hiral Tipirneni, a Democrat who is running for Congress in Arizona in a bid to unseat Republican incumbent David Schweikert; Nina Ahmad, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General; Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democrat who is running in Texas against Republican Troy Nehls to claim the seat left open by Republican Rep. Pete Olsen; and Ronnie Chatterji, who is running for the North Carolina Treasurer’s seat, were also featured at the summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.