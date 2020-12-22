Indian American advocacy and political action committee IMPACT Dec. 19 announced that it has launched a $2.5 million campaign to turn out Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in Georgia for its Jan. 5 Senate run-off elections.
The results of the two Senate races, pitting Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock against Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, will determine which party controls the Senate.
The funds of the campaign will be spent on digital, mail and turnout operations, according to an IMPACT news release.
“You can't tell the suburban vote story without telling the Asian American vote story,” IMPACT executive director Neil Makhija said. “The Democratic Party couldn't win the presidency or the Senate without Asian Americans. In November, South Asian and Asian American voters were the critical difference between victory and defeat in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona,” the Indian American explained.
“The numbers are striking: Asian Americans increased turnout more than any other demographic, nearly doubling in Georgia. Asian Americans are becoming a core constituency of the Democratic Party, but they can’t be taken for granted,” Makhija added.
The IMPACT executive director added by saying that IMPACT is poised to play a critical role in January for the Georgia Senate runoff races.
“IMPACT’s historic investment over the remaining weeks of the campaign will harness this emerging power of South Asian and Asian American voters to help deliver Georgia and control of the U.S. Senate for Democrats,” he said.
“This election can play a transformative role for the Biden-Harris Administration and for our country, and Asian Americans realize that —which is why they’re already turning in their ballots in record numbers,” Makhija added.
In November’s general election, AAPI voters — the fastest-growing demographic nationally and in the state of Georgia — helped swing Georgia for Democrats for the first time in more than 25 years, IMPACT said.
IMPACT’s new Georgia campaign follows its $10 million campaign in November focused on targeting Asian American voters in Pennsylvania and Arizona, the largest-ever effort to target South Asian voters, the release said.
