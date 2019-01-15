As Indian American Gita Gopinath transitioned to her new role as the first female chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, leaders from India provided her with a warm welcome.
The academic and former economic adviser to the Kerala government is now one of four women who promise to dominate the global economic landscape.
Other women of power in the economic scope include her boss and IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde, World Bank's chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg, and Kristalina Georgieva, the bank's CEO who will become its interim president next month.
Dr. G. Parameshwara posted on Twitter to wish Gopinath the best of luck in her new role.
"Warm wishes to Gita Gopinath who is now the first female Chief Economist of International Monetary Fund. You are a role model to many young Indians and women. May you continue to inspire us with your valuable contributions at IMF!" Parameshwara tweeted.
Added Paras Jain, a member of the Ujjain North Legislative Assembly: "Big Congrats to Prof. #GitaGopinath, an Indo-American & the first woman chief economist of @IMFNews."
At the time of her October appointment, Lagarde raved over Gopinath and what she would bring to the fund.
“Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” Lagarde said. “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our chief economist.”
Gopinath is co-editor of the American Economic Review and co-director of the International Finance and Macroeconomics Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The Indian American economist is co-editor of the current Handbook of International Economics with former IMF economic counsellor Kenneth Rogoff.
She has authored some 40 research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt and emerging market crises.
Gopinath, a U.S. citizen and native of India, received her doctorate in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after earning a B.A. from the University of Delhi and M.A. degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington.
She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an assistant professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured professor there in 2010.
Gopinath, who previously served as the John Zwaanstra professor of international studies and economics at Harvard University, takes over for Maurice Obstfeld, who retired at the end of 2018.
