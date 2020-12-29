The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers recently announced its 2020 IEEE Fellows, with numerous Indian American and South Asian-origin engineers making the cut.
IEEE Fellowships are conferred by the IEEE Board of Directors upon a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments. The total number of Fellows selected in any single year does not exceed one-tenth of one percent of the total voting membership, the organization said.
IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognized by the technical community as a prestigious honor and an important career achievement, it said.
Among the fellows were Dr. Ahmed Ali of Greensboro, North Carolina; Animashree Anandkumar of Pasadena, California; Dr. Rajeev Balasubramonian of Salt Lake City, Utah; Dr. Achintya Bhowmik of Cupertino, California; Yogesh Chauhan of Kanpur, India; Amit Goyal of Buffalo, New York; Dr. Deepak Goyal of Chandler, Arizona; Dr. Amit Gupta of Singapore; Sharad Mehrotra of Irvine, California; Prabhat Mishra of Gainesville, Florida; Nachiappan Nagappan of Redmond, Washington; Dr. Chandra Namuduri of Warren, Michigan; Gurudatta Parulkar of Menlo Park, California; Sandeep Pradhan of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Dr. Akshay Rathore of Montreal, Canada; Ashwin Seshia of Cambridge, U.K.; Richa Singh of New Delhi, India; Saurabh Sinha of Johannesburg, South Africa; Suresh Srivastava of Kanpur, India; Jasjit Suri of Roseville, California; Dr. Hiralal Suryawanshi of Nagpur, India; Mahesh Swamy of Waukegan, Illinois; Jaideep Vaidya of Newark, New Jersey; Dr. Rath Vannithamby of Portland, Oregon; and Dr. Ganesh Venayagamoorthy of Clemson, South Carolina.
Ali was named for leadership in high-speed analog-to-digital converter design and calibration.
Anandkumar was named for contributions to theory and applications in signal processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
Balasubramonian was named for contributions to in-memory computation and memory interface design.
Bhowmik was named for leadership in perceptual augmentation devices.
Chauhan was named for contributions to compact modeling of Si and GaN transistors.
Amit Goyal was named for contributions to high-temperature superconducting materials.
Deepak Goyal was named for contributions to fault isolation and failure analysis.
Gupta was named for leadership in power conversion systems.
Mehrotra was named for contributions to the fields of data management and multimedia information retrieval.
Mishra was named for contributions to system-on-chip validation and design automation of embedded systems.
Nagappan was named for contributions to software reliability.
Namuduri was named for contributions to power electronics for safe and energy efficient electric vehicles.
Parulkar was named for contributions to improving the architecture of the internet and software defined networking.
Pradham was named for contributions to coding for distributed compression and structured coding.
Rathore was named for contributions to the design and advancement of power electronics for drives and automotive industries.
Seshia was named for contributions to resonant-based inertial and mode-localized sensors.
Singh was named for contributions to robust and secure biometrics.
Sinha was named for leading micro/nanoelectronics research and education in Africa.
Srivastava was named for contributions to power system security and stability.
Suri was named for contributions to computer-aided biomedical imaging diagnosis and its commercialization in atherosclerosis.
Suryawanshi was named for contributions to converters for renewable energy systems, drives, and electrical machines.
Swamy was named for development of power electronics topologies.
Vaidya was named for contributions to privacy protection in data analytics and access control management.
Vannithamby was named for contributions to resource allocation for cellular and internet of things technologies.
Venayagamoorthy was named for contributions to the application of artificial intelligence to power systems.
The IEEE is the world’s leading professional association for advancing technology for humanity. Through its more than 400,000 members in 160 countries, the association is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics.
