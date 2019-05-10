The Barry Goldwater Scholarship & Excellence in Education Foundation recently announced its 2019 class of Goldwater Scholars, with dozens of Indian American and South Asian Americans named among the group.
Peggy Goldwater Clay, chair of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, announced the names of the scholars, noting that the trustees of the Goldwater Board have increased the number of Goldwater scholarships it has awarded for the 2019-2020 academic year to 496 college students due to its partnership with the Department of Defense National Defense Education Programs.
“As it is vitally important that the nation ensures that it has the scientific talent it needs to maintain its global competitiveness and security, we saw partnering with the Goldwater Foundation as a way to help ensure the U.S. is developing this talent,” said Dr. Jagadeesh Pamulapati, director of the NDEP program, as he explained the new partnership.
Many of the scholars have published their research in leading journals and have presented their work at professional society conferences, a news release said, adding that Goldwater Scholars have impressive academic and research credentials that have garnered the attention of prestigious post-graduate fellowship programs, it said.
Among the Indian American 2019 scholars named were Gokul Gowri of the California Institute of Technology, who studies engineering. His career goals are to obtain a doctorate in bioengineering and conduct research in molecular programming and teach at the university level.
Stanford University’s Maya Varma studies CISE. After obtaining a Ph.D. in computer science, she hopes to teach at the university level and pursue an academic research career in computer science, designing algorithms that can help understand and diagnose diseases.
Sahaj Garg of Stanford studies CISE. Garg’s career goal is to obtain a doctorate in computer science and pursue research in unsupervised representation learning and few-shot learning, and teach at the university level.
U.C. Berkeley’s Bhavish Dinakar studies engineering and has a career goal to obtain a doctorate in chemical engineering. Later, Dinakar hopes to lead a research group to create novel renewable energy sources.
UCLA’s Anshul Adve studies mathematical sciences. Adve’s goal is to get a Ph.D. in some subfield of mathematical analysis and pursue research in a related area as a faculty member of an academic institution.
Amrik Kang of U.C. Riverside studies life sciences. Kang hopes to earn a doctorate in biomedical sciences and conduct translational and basic science research on the development of novel treatments for human diseases.
Saurabh Kumar of the University of Connecticut studies life sciences. Kumar hopes to earn a medical and/or doctorate in neurobiology and aspires to conduct research on novel therapies to treat damage in the central nervous system and teach at the medical/graduate school level.
Rahul Nagvekar studies life sciences at Yale University. He says after completing a Ph.D. in molecular biology, he envisions being a faculty member at an academic institution in the U.S., leading and guiding a team at the forefront of research in cancer epigenetics.
Yasmin Mann of the University of Delaware studies life sciences. Mann’s goal is to obtain an M.D.-Ph.D. in gene therapy and vaccines, conduct research on the development and testing of novel cancer treatments, and mentor future researchers.
Shwetha Mudalegundi studies life sciences at the University of Miami. She hopes to receive a doctorate in neuroscience and a medical degree, as well as conduct translational research in neurodegenerative diseases and teach in a medical school at a major research university.
Sherry Sarkar studies CISE at Georgia Tech. She hopes to receive a doctorate in the intersection of theoretical computer science and mathematics.
Nitheyaa Shree Ramesh studies life sciences at Georgia State University and hopes to obtain a doctorate in developmental or computational neuroscience, with long term aims of modeling the development of neural circuits for use in the development of robotic systems.
Nikhil Pandit of the University of Chicago studies mathematical sciences. He hopes to earn a doctorate in mathematics, then conduct research in geometry and teach at the university level.
Wasan Kumar studies life sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Kumar’s career goal is to earn a medical and doctorate degree in molecular pathological epidemiology. In the long term, Kumar wants to conduct epidemiological research and work as a clinician.
Philip Kocheril studies chemistry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He says he will obtain a Ph.D. in chemistry and conduct research in time-resolved infrared spectroscopy of chemical reactions while teaching at a Research I university.
Praneeth Goli studies chemistry at the University of Louisville. The Indian American hopes to obtain an M.D./Ph.D. in integrative physiology. Later, Goli hopes to conduct research on the systems regulation of physiological states in the context of disease, and therapeutic intervention, and lead innovative translational initiatives.
Vinay Ayyappan, of Johns Hopkins University, studies engineering. Ayyappan hopes to earn medical and doctorate degrees in systems biology, and later to conduct research in metabolomics and small-molecule imaging at a teaching hospital and biomedical research facility.
Abijith Krishnan studies physics and astronomy at Harvard University. The plan for Krishnan is to obtain a Ph.D. in physics so that he can pursue condensed matter physics research and teach as a professor.
Ashwin Sah of MIT studies mathematical sciences. Sah hopes to earn a doctorate in mathematics and perform research in theoretical mathematics and teach as faculty at a university.
Mohit Bansil studies mathematical sciences at Michigan State University. Bansil wants to earn a doctorate in mathematics, then conduct research and teach at the university level.
Siddharth Venkatraman of Nebraska’s Creighton University studies chemistry. Venkatraman planes to pursue an M.D.-Ph.D. in immunology and hopes to conduct research in immunology and biophysics while teaching at an academic research institution
Rutgers University’s Rikab Gambhir studies physics and astronomy. Gambhir intends to earn a Ph.D. in condensed matter or high energy physics, then to conduct research, either in computation or theory, as a PI at a university or national lab.
Avi Shah of the College of New Jersey studies life sciences. Later, Shah hopes to obtain an M.D.-Ph.D. focused in neuroscience and bioinformatics/statistics, then become a researcher/professor in neuroinformatics and neurogenomics at the university level.
Amar Bhardwaj of Columbia University studies engineering. Later, Bhardwaj aspires to conduct solar fuels research as a university professor and hopes to catalyze a decisive shift towards renewable energy and away from fossil fuels.
Maya Talukdar studies CISE at Columbia University. She hopes to earn an M.D.-doctorate in bioinformatics, then conduct research regarding neuropsychiatric disorders using high-throughput sequencing methods as well as practice clinical psychiatry and teach at the university level.
Kabir Kapoor studies mathematical sciences at Cornell University. He hopes to earn a doctorate in mathematics and later conduct research in mathematics and teach at the university level.
Azim Dharani of Duke University studies chemistry. Dharani hopes to earn a doctorate in chemistry and later to develop computational tools to guide the design of novel metal-binding drugs and enzymes and teach at the university level.
Kunal Shroff of Duke University studies life sciences. He hopes to earn an M.D.-doctorate in neuroscience, and later conduct research on how molecular dysfunction drives patient symptomatology, while teaching at the university level.
Nikhil Milind studies life sciences at North Carolina State University. His career goal is to study complex diseases using a combination of genetic and computational tools. He wants to earn a doctorate in systems biology.
Chinmay Bakshi studies chemistry at the University of Cincinnati. Bakshi hopes to earn a doctorate in molecular pharmacology and investigate the molecular mechanisms of cardiotoxicity in cancer therapeutics, and serve as an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
Nihar Rama of the University of Cincinnati studies life sciences. Rama’s goal is to earn a doctorate-M.D. in cancer biology and lead a basic and translational research laboratory to study lung cancer pathogenesis and personalized medical approaches to lung cancer treatment.
Srinivas Mandyam, who is studying physics and astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania, hopes to earn a doctorate in physics. Later, Mandyam intends to conduct research in experimental condensed matter physics and teach at the university level.
Swapna Subramanian of the University of Pittsburgh studies life sciences. Later, Subramanian hopes to earn a doctorate in evolutionary biology, and conduct research in evolutionary adaptation to climate change, and teach at the university level.
Teja Peddada of the University of Pittsburgh studies life sciences. He hopes to earn medical and doctorate degrees in neuroscience. Later, Peddada hopes to conduct translational research in psychopharmacology to better understand and find potential treatments for psychiatric disorders in an academic hospital.
Anisha Mittal studies life sciences at Fisk University. Mittal’s career goal is to earn medical and doctorate degrees in biochemistry and later to conduct biomedical research focused on understanding molecular mechanisms of human diseases, with an eye towards the development of new therapeutics.
Aakash Basu studies life sciences at Vanderbilt University. Later on, Basu plans to earn a Ph.D. in neuroscience, and afterward, aspires to conduct academic research investigating the cellular and molecular substrates of affective disorder.
Sahil Patel of Rice University studies materials research. Patel plans to get a Ph.D. in materials science and work as a researcher at a national laboratory developing nanomaterials for deep space and human exploration of the solar system and beyond.
Rishi Shridharan of the University of North Texas studies life sciences. Shridharan hopes to earn an M.D.-Ph.D. in neuroscience, and later to research epigenetic and proteomic bases of neurological disease; develop low-cost solutions to combat disease for underserved areas; and validate through medical practice.
Vyom Raval studies life sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas. Raval hopes to earn a doctorate in neuroscience with a focus on bioinformatics. Later, the scholar wants to conduct translational bioinformatics research towards diagnosing and treating neurological disorders, and teach at the university level.
Irika Sinha of the University of Washington studies life sciences. Sinha plans to be a neuroscience researcher in academia or at a research institute after completing a Ph.D. in biochemistry and wants to further research focused on neurodegenerative diseases as a postdoctoral fellow.
Luquant Singh of the University of Wisconsin-Madison studies physics and astronomy, and has a career goal of obtaining a doctorate in plasma physics. Singh hopes to conduct research in controlled nuclear fusion with the end goal of sustainable, clean energy and teach at the university level.
With the 2019 awards, this brings the number of scholarships awarded since 1989 by the Goldwater Foundation to 8,628 and a scholarship total to over $68 million, the foundation said in a news release.
