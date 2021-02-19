Up until a few months ago, this was a highly unlikely scenario: the president of the United States reaching out to you to inquire about the challenges of running a small business and how you have been managing it during the pandemic. But President Joe Biden is here now!
In a small clip released Feb. 13 by the White House, President Joe Biden was seen engaging in a remote conversation with Neal and Samir Idnani, the Indian American owners of NaanStop.
“Samir and Neal own NaanStop in Atlanta, Georgia — and like many small businesses around the country, they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. I gave them a call to hear their story and talk about how the American Rescue Plan will help businesses like theirs,” Biden tweeted.
The clip opens with the exterior shots of the Atlanta, Georgia-based Indian restaurant, which the brothers have been running for the past 10 years. But when COVID-19 hit, they said they had to “completely adapt.”
“As small business owners during the pandemic, every day is an open question,” said Samir. “When President Biden found out about our situation, he reached out.”
“How’re you guys doing?” Biden asked. “It’s been pretty rough, hasn’t it, lately?”
The duo said that their business has gone down by almost 75 percent since the pandemic hit, and they’ve had to trim their staff from 20 to 25 to 10-15 people.
“What is the greatest need you have now for your restaurants to be able to survive?” Biden then asked.
Neal added that “their greatest need is for everybody to be vaccinated because if people aren’t out shopping, the economy grinds to a halt.”
Biden then elaborated upon his rescue plan for small businesses. “I put together a rescue plan that provides tens of billions of dollars in grants to small businesses. We have to invest more, not less. We got to give you a chance to rebuild, that’s separate and apart from dealing with the virus,” he said.
Neal also told the president that immigrant-owned restaurants around them are looking for guidance regarding the grants.
“They don’t have the expertise and I’m watching my neighbors make the wrong decision,” he said.
Biden then informed him that they’ve set up navigators to help people learn how to apply for grants and also what they need to open up safely.
Biden concluded his conversation with a question: “…if I get to Atlanta, can I come by?”
“Absolutely!” the duo replied.
