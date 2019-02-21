In this file photo, Caittlin Klevorick (right) and Faiz Shakir work in the 'war room' at the headquarters of the Democratic Rapid Response team on Aug. 30, 2004 in New York City. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has picked Shakir to run his campaign, the first Pakistani American to lead a U.S. presidential campaign. Shakir rose to national prominence as editor of the Web site ThinkProgress, which is associated with the Center for American Progress headed up by a prominent Indian American Democrat, Neera Tanden. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)