A federal judge ruled Dec. 1 that the Trump Administration could not use the COVID-19 pandemic to bar H-1B workers from entering the U.S., nor could it impose higher wage requirements for H-1B workers.
The ruling was made by Northern California U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White. “The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the nation’s health, and millions of Americans have been impacted financially by restrictions imposed on businesses, large and small, during the pandemic; the consequences of those restrictions has been a fiscal calamity for many individuals,” said the judge in his ruling.
“However, the history of the United States is in part made of the stories, talents, and lasting contributions of those who crossed oceans and deserts to come here,” said White, ruling that the Trump administration and the Labor Department had failed to prove why restrictions on the H-1B program were necessary.
White also noted in his ruling that the Labor Department and the Department of Homeland Security had imposed the new rules without consulting with the tech industry to understand the impact of the restrictions.
The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, but Sean Randolph, senior director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, told India-West it was largely a moot point as the incoming Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration would likely drop the appeal after taking office. The Bay Area Council participated in the lawsuit which was brought on by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Also, Trump’s ban on new H-1Bs entering the U.S. is set to expire Dec. 31. The new administration is unlikely to continue the ban, said Randolph.
“It’s pretty blant what the Trump administration has attempted to do. For the past four years, they have been trying to reduce immigration in all forms. COVID provided the rationale to cut back on H-1Bs,” he said.
Highly-skilled workers from India make up roughly 70 percent of the H-1B workforce. On June 22 evening, Trump, citing COVID, issued a proclamation banning foreign workers from entering the U.S. The order did not impact workers who were already in the U.S., but did impact their ability to visit the home country and then return to the U.S. Workers outside the country with approved H-1B visas were not allowed to enter.
In his proclamation, Trump stated: “American workers compete against foreign nationals for jobs in every sector of our economy, including against millions of aliens who enter the United States to perform temporary work.”
“Under ordinary circumstances, properly administered temporary worker programs can provide benefits to the economy,” said the president. “But under the extraordinary circumstances of the economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, certain non-immigrant visa programs authorizing such employment pose an unusual threat to the employment of American workers,” he added.
But Randolph told India-West there have been no significant furloughs or layoffs of tech workers during the pandemic. In fact, the tech industry has prospered as demand for online goods and services has rapidly increased over the past eight months as shelter-in-place orders were mandated in most U.S. states.
“Tech employment remains robust,” he said.
The National Foundation of American Policy analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to conclude that unemployment for computer occupations was not affected by the COVID pandemic. The unemployment rate for individuals in computer occupations declined from 3 percent in January to 2.8 percent in April. It fell again to 2.5 percent in May.
In October, the Labor Department dramatically increased the wages an employer must pay for an H-1B worker. The Wall Street Journal reported that the new requirements would increase the annual wage of an electrical engineer from around $88,000 to $127,000. The Labor Department has argued that H-1B wages are kept artificially low.
Randolph, of the Bay Area Council, stated that was a false narrative, and that hiring H-1B workers under the new Labor Department requirements would have been untenable for employers. Under the new rules, H-1B workers would have been paid higher wages than an American worker with comparable skills.
Business immigration will not be the new administration’s first priority, amid the pandemic, and a deep economic crisis, said Randolph. But he added that Biden has made some positive comments about international talent.
However, the “Buy American, Hire American” ethos of the Trump administration is likely to remain.
IANS adds: NASSCOM, the Indian tech industry organization, welcomed the court decision saying that it "clearly recognizes the importance of the high skill visa programs to the U.S.”
"NASSCOM believes this will help U.S. businesses access talent critical to the economic recovery phase in the post-Covid world," it added.
