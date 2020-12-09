A federal judge Dec. 1 ruled against President Donald Trump’s attempts to limit H-1B workers via a ban on tech workers entering the U.S. and higher wage requirements. “It’s pretty blant what the Trump administration has attempted to do. For the past four years, they have been trying to reduce immigration in all forms. COVID provided the rationale to cut back on H-1Bs,” Sean Randolph, senior director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, told India-West. Highly-skilled workers from India make up roughly 70 percent of the H-1B workforce. (Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images)