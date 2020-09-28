India-West had the opportunity to speak with Assistant Secretary Puneet Talwar, a former advisor to then-Senator Biden on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Talwar was Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs from 2014 to 2015, and served as a top Middle East advisor to President Obama, playing a critical role in the backchannel diplomacy that produced the Iran nuclear deal. Below is the condensed interview.
On First Impressions with Joe Biden
I began working with Joe Biden in 1995. When I interviewed in his office, I was struck that no one asked me where I “come from.” I often was asked that question. It implies that I’m not really or fully American. But Joe Biden didn’t care about my ethnicity. He hired me because of my experience and achievements. And he always treated me as an American, rather than having a qualified identity. These are the same values that were passed down by his family – to treat people from all backgrounds with dignity and respect.
Years later, the subject of heritage came up in a friendly conversation when then-Senator Biden discussed his Irish roots and, for the first time, I described my Indian background. We swapped stories about our ancestors and the indignities they had faced on opposite ends of the British Empire. I shared how my mother and late grandmother were nearly killed by the Empire’s bullets in Amritsar during India’s struggle for independence. I could tell those stories moved him.
On Biden and Foreign Policy
While working on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for Joe Biden, I handled the Middle East and, for a time, South Asia. After President Obama was elected, I moved with the Vice President to the White House, where I worked on the National Security Council and focused on Iran, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula. I also worked on the Iran nuclear deal. President Trump withdrew from that deal even though it was verifiably working. Now, Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon, it’s become more aggressive, and we’re isolated from closest allies.
I’ve worked with Vice President Biden on tough national security problems, so I know how he handles them. He is rigorous in his approach. He wants to understand the details. He seeks out the best expertise. And he wants his advisors to challenge him rather than blindly praise him. I saw that same approach in his decision-making in areas beyond foreign policy – from health care to Supreme Court nominations. The most important question he would always ask is: “What is going to be the impact of what we’re doing on people’s everyday lives?” That combination of values, experience, competence, and empathy are exactly what we need.
Under President Trump, America’s reputation is in tatters around the world. He refuses to stand up for the values that brought so many to these shores. Instead, he praises authoritarian leaders and fawns over dictators. We are seen as erratic and unpredictable, and there’s a new negative attitude toward the United States. Our standing has been badly damaged because of President Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus and the divisions he’s stoked in our country. This has translated into diminished US influence. It's reflected in how our allies choose to cooperate with us and in the space it’s given our adversaries to expand their influence.
We are at our finest when we have competent leaders who tackle real challenges, speak the truth, and make progress on our social and civil justice questions. We are respected when we prioritize our alliances, and when we stand up for human rights, human dignity and democracy. We are strongest when our leaders bring us together.
Joe Biden has the stature we need in a president. I’ve travelled extensively with him, often to war zones. I’ve seen him build relationships with countless world leaders, which translate into results for America. And I’ve watched him stand up to bullies. His word is respected by our friends and our adversaries.
On Biden and India
Vice President Biden views the United States-India relationship as the “defining relationship of the 21st century.” Strengthening and deepening the strategic partnership with India will be a high priority for him.
He has made it clear that he will stand with India in confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders. He believes there can be no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia – cross-border or otherwise. He will work to strengthen India’s defense and capabilities as a counter-terrorism partner. And he will work with India to take on big global challenges together, like climate change and global health security.
On security, the United States and India share a strong interest in supporting a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbors with impunity. President Trump has ceded space to China, at a time when China is looking for every opportunity to undercut us in Asia, and at a time when American leadership is needed most. As president, Joe Biden will work to restore our alliances and our partnerships in Asia, including with India.
Joe Biden has a strong track record. I watched him lead the charge in Congress, working with Democrats and Republicans, to approve the historic US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement in 2008. During the Obama-Biden administration, India was named a ”Major Defense Partner.” I led the Political-Military Dialogue with India in which we collaborated on strategic issues, engaging in detailed discussions about how we could work together on the challenges and threats that both of our countries faced.
Vice President Biden has been clear that he supports India’s membership in a reformed UN Security Council. Given India’s growing role on the world stage, it makes no sense to exclude it. Joe Biden believes that no common global challenge can be solved without India and the United States working together.
On Biden and Immigration
President Trump has waged an unrelenting assault on our values and our history as a nation of immigrants. He is trying to dismantle legal immigration and shut off pathways to permanent residency and U.S. citizenship for hundreds of thousands of families and employees who have been waiting years or even decades – and played by all the rules – to achieve their American dream.
He has upended the lives of some 100,000 spouses of H-1B workers—most of whom are Indian, female, and highly educated—by threatening to rescind an Obama-Biden policy that lets these individuals get employment permits and put their talents to work while awaiting their green cards. He’s also taken a sledgehammer to the H-1B program and he’s banned over a third of the green cards issued to Indians abroad each year. He’s trying to make it nearly impossible for international students to pursue PhDs and other educational programs at US universities. He’s throttled the International Entrepreneur Rule, an Obama-Biden policy that would have allowed thousands of the world’s best and brightest startup founders—many of them Indians—to create new companies and jobs in the United States. These attacks on the legal immigration system would become even worse in a second Trump term.
Joe Biden’s vision of America welcomes Indian immigrants. He will roll back the Trump Administration’s efforts to dismantle the legal immigration system. He will work with Congress to eliminate the limits on employment-based visas by country, which create unacceptably long backlogs. He will also work with Congress to ensure that international STEM PhD graduates from US universities are given a green card with their diploma, because losing these highly trained workers hurts our competitiveness. He will ensure that employers are not taking advantage of immigrant workers. And he will set up a Task Force for New Americans, to support community efforts to welcome immigrants across the country.
On Kamala Harris and Our Community
I am so excited and so proud that Vice President Biden chose the first woman of South Asian and Black heritage to be on a presidential ticket. It comes back to his vision of America. Having served as Vice President, Joe Biden knows how impactful the office can be. Senator Harris’s first words as a prosecutor: “Kamala Harris for the People” is an outlook shared by Vice President Biden and his approach to policy and government. We need to make sure that it’s working for the people. Senator Harris is incredibly competent and capable, and she and Vice President Biden will be a great governing team. I am excited by what her election will mean for our community and for our country.
On Undecided Voters
Some may believe that this election, and their vote, does not matter. I believe that this is the most consequential election of our lifetime. We have so much on the ballot – our democracy, our basic freedom, and our place in America as a minority community. The division and hate that have become prevalent in our society are not entirely new, but what is different is that these sentiments are being fueled by the White House. Another four years could do lasting damage to our institutions and devastate the Indian American community. Based on the 25 years that I have known Joe Biden, I know that he is the right person to heal our country and to lead us to a brighter future.
