The Silicon Valley in California is the hub of numerous tech companies – young and old – which employ countless skilled Indian American workers.
In San Jose – a major city within Silicon Valley and one of the largest cities in the San Francisco Bay Area and the state as a whole – the residents for a second time voted Sam Liccardo to a four-year term to sit as its mayor.
Liccardo was first elected in 2014 and in the June 5 election this year, he generated 75.84 percent of the vote in a four-candidate race for the seat, roughly 61.5 percent better than the second place challenger, to earn a second four-year term.
“I feel blessed to have served in this period when we’ve such extraordinary growth in San Jose,” Liccardo told India-West in an exclusive phone interview. “In many ways, I consider myself the luckiest mayor in the country.”
Liccardo said that through the past couple years, the council, with him at the head as mayor, has been able to resolve some longstanding battles. Among them were pension reform, which helped rebuild the police department; the airport in the city has grown two years in a row, faster than any airport in a major city in the country; the expansion of tech in the city.
“We’re seeing our downtown revitalize in a way many of us have aspired to see for many decades,” he said, noting tech companies growing in the city, citing Amazon, Google and Apple buying sites within the city limits, as well as smaller companies like Zoom, Itron and Ulta, among others, growing in San Jose.
Chief among the success of the city, he says, is the Indian American community.
“There’s no question that the Indian American community has been integral in San Jose’s success and in the Silicon Valley story,” Liccardo told India-West.
Indian Americans, according to the most recent census, taken in 2010, account for about 60,000 people in San Jose, though that number has risen exponentially in the past eight years.
“It’s all been to the good for San Jose,” Liccardo said of the community, noting he believes that the Indian American population will most likely have doubled by the time of the 2020 census. “We’re a city where 40 percent of us are born in a foreign country and about 60 percent of our tech and engineering crowd are born abroad, so we want to continue to be that place where bright people come from around the world to innovate and take risks,” he said.
Liccardo said the city is home to a “really rich mix of Indian tech and business leaders” including Balu Balakrishnan-led Power Integrations, a longtime company in the city founded in 1988, as well as younger companies such as Dheeraj Pandey-led Nutanix, a company founded in 2009 that went public recently.
In addition to the companies that started in San Jose, Liccardo beamed at the prospect of companies from outside the city setting up facilities within San Jose. Among the companies Liccardo noted included Boise, Idaho-based and Sanjay Mehrotra-led Micron Technology and Sunnyvale, Calif.-based and K.R. Sridhar-led Bloom Energy Corp.
“We’ve just been blessed with the extraordinary contributions of these leaders and I think we’re going to see in the years ahead, the diversity in contributions,” he told India-West. “It’s not just going to be tech leadership or business leadership, but we’re increasingly seeing cultural leadership and political leadership, and certainly other ways in which the Indian American community is making their important presence felt.”
With the influx of importance in foreign skilled workers, the magnitude of the strife in Washington, D.C., over the recent strict regulations of H-1B visas is likely to affect Silicon Valley and has struck a chord with Liccardo.
“It’s atrocious,” he said, bluntly. “It just demonstrates how Washington doesn’t understand the innovation economy. And I say that not just about this president (Donald Trump), but I think in many ways on much of the Congressional leadership as well.”
Liccardo elaborated on the importance of Silicon Valley, saying it has flourished because the “best and brightest” from across the globe have decided to make it their home.
“When we cease to be that place, where bright talent and those with great initiative and drive can make extraordinary things happen, we will see the American promise flounder,” he asserted to India-West.
Compounding on the H-1B visas, Liccardo said getting rid of the H-4 visas, given to the spouses of the skilled workers employed in the U.S. on a visa, makes no sense.
“It used to be a bipartisan notion that family reunification was a critical component of our immigration policy, that we actually cared,” the mayor said, with clear frustration at the prospect of the visa program being stripped away. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot and we’re harming a lot of people that we should be holding up as examples of the promise of this country.”
That said, Liccardo looks at the potential of the city and believes it is in an ideal position for growth, but not without challenges.
“It’s a great time for San Jose,” he said, “but we’ve got huge challenges as well, ranging from affordable housing to transportation, so we’ve got a lot of work to do still.”
Liccardo said that the city has a number of initiatives to resolve the housing crisis, which has seen many people priced out of the city due to rising costs.
One such initiative, he said, was to build 25,000 homes in the city within the next five years, with some 10,000 being affordable, with rent restrictions.
“Those ambitions are challenged by what we’re seeing today with tariffs being imposed from the Trump administration, driving up prices of wood and steel,” the mayor added. “That and rising land prices, much higher labor costs, all those things are making it more difficult to build. And many cases, projects are simply being put on hold.
“We have got to continue to push through that,” Liccardo explained. “In the meantime, we’re also working on a lot of initiatives to see how we can more cost-effectively and more quickly build housing for our homeless.”
The city has about 1,100 affordable housing units under construction right now and is looking at alternative ways of building small units for homeless.
And while the city continues to work on methods to keep people inside its limits, transportation expansion into San Jose – namely the Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART – has given many people an easy way out to then commute in for work.
The Valley Transportation Authority, the Silicon Valley-based transportation system which offers train and bus transit throughout the South Bay, is leading the construction of the BART expansion, with BART simply operating the tracks.
Liccardo, as the chair of the VTA, said the BART expansion into the city is important, and he has been pushing to get a lot more transit built in the city. San Jose is home to the first bus rapid transit, and will be home to the first high speed rail station in the country.
“We are a valley that has been suburban,” he noted. “We critically need to retrofit a city that’s been built for automobiles into a city that’s built for people. At the downtown central station we have an opportunity to have the intersection of seven different transit lines to create what will be its full build out within a decade the busiest multi-mobile station in the Western United States. That’s a great opportunity for us and we need to get it right.”
Like anywhere, the mayor said, “San Jose will continue to be a work in progress. What we have here are extraordinary opportunities embedded in the culture of this community.”
“The city with nearly 40 percent of us born in a foreign country but with among the lowest violent crime rates across the country; the highest rates of economic mobility; the highest rate of patent authorship. There is no coincidence that all of those things are true. And if we get this right, we can become the most successful multicultural community in the planet,” he told India-West.
Liccardo said he intends to see this plan through. He current term runs through the 2022 elections.
