Ten years after her last novel, “The Palace of Illusions,” in which the “Mahabharata” was retold from Draupadi’s viewpoint, Indian American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni is back with a new novel, “The Forest of Enchantments,” a retelling of the “Ramayana” from the point of view of Sita.
HarperCollins recently published the book in the U.S. and Divakaruni told India-West that she will be doing a book tour in the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif., in November. So far, two dates have been revealed: Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Book Passage in Corte Madera; and Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Books Inc. in Alameda. Admission is free to both events.
“I feel it is an important book for our times, and Sita as I have interpreted her, is an important role-model for our Indian American community,” she said, adding that talks are on for optioning the novel for film.
The “Ramayana” is India’s most famous epic, a tale filled with adventure, heroism, romance, magic and danger. But like all epics, it is male-centered, its women pushed to the edges, according to Divakaruni.
In “The Forest of Enchantments,” Divakaruni retells this story in the voice of Sita, the “heroine” of “Ramayana.”
Here’s Divakaruni’s description of the book: “Beautiful, brave and spirited, Sita accompanies her beloved husband Prince Ram to the forest when he is banished due to a stepmother’s trickery. The adventures that separate her from Ram, how they are reunited, and the unexpected turn that Sita’s life takes just when she is ready to live happily ever after are explored in ‘The Forest of Enchantments.’”
“At once timeless and timely, this story of a woman’s courage touches on contemporary themes such as #MeToo, victim-shaming and single motherhood and will resonate with women everywhere. At this fraught time in this country, when many are questioning the value of immigrants, it shares an important human story with American readers and reminds us of how migrant cultures enrich this country,” she added.
For more information about the book tour, visit www.chitradivakaruni.com.
