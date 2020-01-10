Suhas Subramanyam and Ghazala Hashmi officially became part of the Virginia state Legislature Jan. 8 as both were sworn in to office.
Subramanyam was sworn-in to become the state delegate in the state’s 87th Legislative District, becoming one of two Indian Americans named to the state legislature, according to a news release.
“I am deeply honored to represent the people of the 87th District and serve them as well as all Virginians. Today’s swearing-in is historic for our community, and it is a reminder that all Virginians will have a voice in Richmond,” Subramanyam said in a statement.
“I hope to make them proud and fulfill some of the critical promises I made when I started this journey: fully funding our schools, making health care more affordable, continuing the economic success in Northern Virginia, keeping our communities safe, addressing climate change, and working tirelessly for constituents in need.
“My promise to the people of Loudoun and Prince William: I will always listen to you, work tirelessly for you, and do everything I can to empower you,” he added. “The campaign is over, but my work for you has just begun.”
Meanwhile, Hashmi is the first Muslim and the other Indian American elected to the Virginia state Legislature. Hashmi was elected to the state Senate in the 10th Legislative District. She was also recently named as the Caucus treasurer (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/382rD35).
At the time of her victory, Hashmi said, “Today we sent a message that the status quo is no longer accepted. Thank you all for your support and passion in helping me become the next state senator for Virginia’s 10th District! I couldn’t be more honored to be a part of the change to come for Virginia,” Hashmi tweeted.
“This victory, is not mine alone. It belongs to all of you who believed that we needed to make progressive change here in Virginia, for all of you who felt that you haven’t had a voice and believed in me to be yours in the General Assembly,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.