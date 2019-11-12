Members of the organization Immigration Voice are shown meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has introduced S.386, the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, in the Senate. Indian American attorney Cyrus Mehta summated the court’s ruling, saying it had determined that allowing H-4 visa holders to work theoretically means that H-1B workers would stay in the U.S. – rather than leaving – and compete for American jobs. (photo via Twitter)