Indian participants take part in the 'Windows AppFest', a marathon coding event for 18 hours by more than 3500 software developers organized by Microsoft in Bangalore on Sept. 21, 2012. In a major win for H-1B workers, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Dec. 16 ruled that computer programming can be considered a specialty occupation, stating that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denial of a visa for a computer programmer was “arbitrary and capricious.” (Manjunath Kiran/AFP/GettyImages)