The House of Representatives July 10 afternoon passed H.R. 1044, the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, which eliminates the per-country cap for employment-based visas. “I am very proud to rise in strong support of H.R. 1044, to provide relief to thousands of families who have been waiting for decades on employment visa backlogs. Among Indian nationals, the wait is upwards of 70 years,” said Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, before the vote was taken. (C-SPAN clip)