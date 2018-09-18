In a shocking move Sept. 17 morning, Jackson County, Illinois Judge Mark Clarke overturned a jury verdict that found Gaege Bethune guilty of the 2014 murder of former Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese, and ordered a new trial.
Clarke overturned the jury’s verdict on the very day Bethune was scheduled to be sentenced. As a basis for his decision, the judge said that the word “knowingly” may have incorrectly been used in the jury’s instructions. He did not state there was a mistrial, but instead set aside the jury’s judgment.
Bethune was remanded into custody after the jury’s verdict, but now remains free on bond until his re-trial, for which no date has yet been set. After the jury delivered its verdict in June, finding Bethune guilty of one count of murder in Varughese’s death, the defendant’s family hired new attorneys, who argued that Bethune had been insufficiently represented by his previous attorney Michael Wepseic.
Clarke in August dismissed Bethune’s motion for a mistrial and ordered him to appear in court Sept. 17 for sentencing; Bethune faces a minimum of 20 years in state prison. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2xt0Yf0)
“I don’t think there has ever been a set of circumstances that have had me more confounded,” Jackson County Special Prosecutor David Robinson told India-West after Clarke announced his decision. “This was unprecedented,” he said, adding: “We have sufficiently pleaded our case against Bethune and the jury agreed.”
“We have spent a lot of time, money, and effort on this case. That the judge awarded a new trial based on a syntax error is frustrating,” said Robinson, noting that he is filing an appeal which could overturn Clarke’s ruling, and subject Bethune to immediate sentencing.
Lovely Varughese, Pravin’s mother who has fought a four-year battle to get justice for her late son, told India-West she was frustrated. “But we have to follow the judge’s order,” she said, resignedly.
“We were hoping that the sentence was going to happen today. This came as a surprise to all of us,” she said, noting that Clarke – in rendering his decision – had said there were no prosecutorial errors or errors in procedure.
“He said he didn’t think the jury was confused, but did not want to take a chance, so…retrial,” Varughese told India-West.
Bethune’s new attorney, Steven Greenberg of Chicago, Illinois, had filed a motion to have the jury’s verdict overturned and requested a new trial. Local news reports said that Greenberg had issues with the jury’s instructions.
A jury June 14 deliberated for more than seven hours before finding Bethune guilty of murder with aggravated battery in the death of Pravin Varughese but not guilty of murder with robbery.
At the time of his death, the young Indian American was a student at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He was found dead in the woods Feb. 18, 2014, five days after he was reported missing.
On the night he died, Bethune gave Varughese a ride home from a party. Reports during the trial suggested that the two men got into an altercation. Bethune testified on the stand that Varughese ran out of his car and into the woods. Law enforcement officials initially concluded that Varughese had died of hypothermia. But the Varughese family ordered a second autopsy, which concluded that Pravin died of blunt force trauma.
Photos of the corpse showed bruises on Pravin’s forehead, which are consistent with the manner in which a punch might be delivered. Robinson said that Bethune’s blows to Pravin’s forehead directly led to his death by hypothermia.
In his closing arguments, Bethune’s previous attorney Wepseic noted the initial autopsy which found “the absence of great bodily harm” to Varughese’s body.
By press time, Greenberg had not returned India-West’s calls for comment. Wepseic also did not return calls for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.