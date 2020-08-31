At the turn of the century, Americans were able to look back at the Vietnam war protests of the 60s and the civil rights movement of the earlier decade with satisfaction that the right side had won and, from comfortable couches, look smugly forward to a shiny future.
Turns out the changes were not deep enough nor systemic enough. The election cycle of 2016 and the years following have let the genie out of the bottle and America has not seemed quite like Agrabah (the fictional location in the film “Aladdin.”) Racial tension, ethical and moral corruption and institutional degradation have bubbled to the surface.
On Aug. 23, another name was added to the long pantheon of young black citizens subjected to violence by officials. From the unforgivable death of Emmett Till of 1955 to the 2020 killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, there is now Jacob Blake of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The shooting of the 29-year-old, caught on video, shows a police officer firing seven shots on Blake’s turned back as he leans into the driver’s seat of his car. Four of the bullets found him while his three young children in the backseat, watched their father’s trauma. The fired shots ricocheted on social media and the reaction has been explosive.
Citizens have poured out on the streets of Kenosha in protest accompanied. unfortunately, by bad elements rioting and counter demonstrators playing vigilante. In this potent mix of gun violence and cries for justice the reaction of officials are being heard with intensity, lead among them being Josh Kaul, attorney general of the state of Wisconsin.
Kaul, who was elected to office in 2018 upsetting the GOP incumbent, had told India-West then that for him, “One area of focus is with fighting crime and getting justice.” That prescient statement now has wide ranging implications with the nation watching on how it is going to be meted out in the case of Jacob Blake and the gun wielding officer, Rusten Sheskey. There are also the charges that have been filed by prosecutors against Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who carried an automatic rifle, shooting and killing two people, including one who bravely tried to stop him while police let him walk on.
Kaul is not new to such violence, having touted his record in Baltimore, known for being among the most violent of cities, where he had previously served as a federal prosecutor working with police on complex investigations and seeing first-hand the impact crime can have. What is different now might be the ferocity of the politicization of the situation with Rittenhouse’s social media handles revealing him to be a Trump supporter and seeing himself as part of right wing militia, and Trump himself holding up Kenosha as an example of “Democrat-run cities” plagued by rioting, looting, arson and violence.
The Indian American attorney general has waded in. Condemning the violence as “despicable,” he said, “While those who seek to divide people may have the biggest megaphones and attract the most attention, they do not speak for the vast majority of us who seek greater unity, common ground, and justice.”
On the investigation of the Blake shooting, Kaul has been more measured, telling
NPR on Aug.28, “I absolutely understand why people are skeptical. We have a history of systemic racism, and our criminal justice system is part of that system. There are massive disparities in incarceration rates, and Wisconsin has the highest black male incarceration rate in the country. What I can tell you is that I am personally committed to making sure that this investigation is conducted vigorously and that we are pursuing justice and following the facts where they lead.”
The 45th attorney general of Wisconsin has an interesting pedigree. His stepfather, Bill Rippl, has worked as a police officer, and he is the son of the late Peg Lautenschlager, who held the same office from 2003-2007. He celebrated his father, Raj Kaul, writing last year, “I want to take a moment, on Father’s Day, to share some thoughts about a few people I’ll be thinking about today. One of those people is my dad, Raj Kaul. My dad was born in India, and his family immigrated to the United States when he was 13 years old in order to build a better life. In 1976, our country's bicentennial, my dad became a U.S. citizen. Throughout his life, my dad has worked hard and tried to help others—and he’s always encouraged me to do the same. When Donald Trump and other politicians demonize immigrants, it’s hard for me not to think of my dad. What those politicians don’t seem to understand is that my dad and immigrants throughout the country have made the United States stronger, not weaker. They are part of what makes America great.”
