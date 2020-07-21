Social media has been rife with images of food. Exotic and experimental, they are indicative of the slew of stuff being tested and tasted in kitchens across America. Stuck at home with a raging coronavirus, cooking has been a tension buster, even fun for many. What is not always realized, though, is that this has been made possible by grocery stores that have stepped up sourcing, packaging and working long hours stocking shelves to match the rapidity of the demand.
While most Indian American retail businesses struggle to get customers in, the one segment that the pandemic has had the opposite effect on are grocery stores.
“We are essential services,” Santos Parmar told India-West, by way of explanation on why the current situation has not impacted them negatively. The managing director of the San Leandro-based Santos Agency Inc., along with his father oversees a thriving wholesale business featuring over 1,500 products and says they haven’t closed their doors even for a day since California’s March shelter-in-place orders.
“What followed was not hoarding but panic buying,” says Kumar Jawa of India Sweets and Spices. The wholesale giant in Southern California says in the weeks of March and April the sales were astonishing. “I have been in business since 1984 but except for the Diwali rush, I have never seen anything like this. In 10 days we would have done the equivalent of three months in sales,” he noted to India-West. “Instead of one bag of rice people were picking up 10.”
“Nothing we said helped or comforted customers,” said Dev Keray of Pioneer Cash and Carry in Artesia, Calif. “Even though it was not the case, they were scared that specific things for which there are no substitutes in other markets, wouldn’t be available.” Buyers went gangbusters at his store which even normally is a bustling one.
Jawa said in his store, with people suddenly focused on things like immunity, demand for even slow moving products like amla powder exploded. Parmar, meanwhile, had the experience of retail stores doubling their orders. “If they were procuring 1,000 pounds of flour, they now wanted 2,000 pounds of it,” he told India-West. His response was to limit the buying so there was enough to go around for all.
Jawa not only saw people driving to his Glendale store from Santa Barbara and San Diego, but had smaller stores in the area dependent on his supplies to meet their customer demand. “I always overstock and my philosophy is that no shop should die. I was able to help,” he said without any pretense.
That the grocery business was and is continuing to do well in these troubled times is not lost on other store owners who have had to shutter down and worry about rent and cash flow. One restaurant owner in Artesia said sarcastically, “They are all going to be driving Rolls Royce and we will be looking at them.” But no one is more conscious of the situation than the grocers themselves.
Jawa addresses it with his characteristic “let’s share as much as we can” approach. Keray is introspective and says with a quiet chuckle: “I guess I was in the right business at the right time.” Parmar dwells on the idea that “we were able to fulfill the needs of the people.”
Like the others, Keray, in those weeks of anomalous consumer behavior, strove to serve. “We didn’t raise prices at all in that time,” he told India-West. Curbside pickup was the stellar service Pioneer Cash and Carry offered. “We started it because of the panicked calls we were getting from senior citizens. It seemed like if they were vegetarian, they depended on us even more.”
Neatly packed and cashiered without any contact, the pickup service began, unfortunately, to be misused by the public. “It got out of hand. It was not just seniors who were driving up to get the goods…people were taking advantage.” Keray has shut down that service now, doing it only for long time clients. The store, however, has timings exclusively for senior citizen shoppers.
Given the suddenness of the situations, the grocers did what they could to smooth the consumer experience. Jawa set up extra cash registers in his 11, 600 square feet store to speed checkout times, and Parmar added more staff. Keray noted, “Our success is because of those who work with us. Even when everyone was concerned about their own health, they all came in. We would have had to close our doors otherwise.”
But Jawa and Keray have taken hits, too. Keray shut down the bakery run by his wife Dhanu, and Jawa says the restaurant side of his store is almost dead and running at a quarter of the usual.
“From 70 seats we have reduced it to 25 and doing all the sanitizing things. But you know, I understand the fear that people have in coming in.”
There are other hassles like people refusing to wearing masks and the homeless who wander in. Jawa just hands over food packages to them.
After the initial period, the demand has stabilized, but Keray is concerned about supply. With India in lockdown mode he wonders if goods will reach U.S. shores in a timely fashion.
“The demand at home has to be met and orders from rest of the trading world, too,” he explained to India-West. Jawa says it was briefly of concern to him too that July might not go well, but he has learned his shipments have left Indian ports. “Whatever has left cannot be sent back,” he reasoned optimistically. Parmar added: “The situation is a bit of both. Shipments are coming from India but I am not sure about supply of finished products. Companies and brand items will first serve the domestic market and not necessarily focus on sending it out.” He is now worried about staples as they mill their flour in California under the Santos brand. Even the dals, he said, come mostly come from Burma and Australia, very few from India.
As the situation unfolds, the one thing that might be in store for consumers are rising prices. “Shipping and freight have all gone up,” points out Parmar. Having to source from a variety of places, Keray has been forced to mark-up some products. Jawa said the thing to do with the inevitable is to support and save smaller stores from going under.
