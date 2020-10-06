In an unprecedented moment for diaspora politics, five South Asian American candidates are in a fierce battle for the mayor’s seat in San Ramon, California. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. There are higher levels of our community’s engagement across the country,” Varun Nikore, Indian American executive director of AAPI Progressive Action, told India-West. The candidates, clockwise from top to left: engineer Sanat Sethy, San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar, small business owner Aparna Madireddi, business owner and engineer Susmita Nayak, long-time San Ramon city councilman Dave Hudson, and physician Dinesh Govindarao. (all photos courtesy of the candidates)