Inder Singh, a staunch leader in the Indian American community for decades, has passed away.
Singh died in the morning of Sept. 27, just days before his 87th birthday.
According to a close friend of Singh’s the past-president of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin had been dealing with some health issues over the past several months, and had most recently been admitted to a hospital in Southern California Sept. 22, staying there until his passing.
Singh was born Oct. 1, 1932. He had been an active community leader for decades, starting in his local community and later moving to the national and then to the global arena, where he has spent a lifetime bringing the Indian community together.
A resident of Los Angeles, Singh was president of GOPIO from 2004 through 2009 and had been serving as the chair of the organization since then.
He has lobbied extensively for the issues faced by the Indian diaspora. He has rallied the support from his community and government leaders to ensure that the Indian diaspora is well represented in their new countries, according to his bio.
In addition to GOPIO, Singh also co-founded the Asian & Pacific American Republicans Coalition which became an officially chartered organ of the California Republican Party.
In the late 1990s, he was involved with the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging. With offices in most states, the National Body of Asian Americans caters to the needs of Asian seniors.
In 1981, Singh founded the Federation of Indian American Associations of Southern California. He served as the president of the National Federation of Indian American Associations from 1988 through 1992, and the chair of the NFIA from 1992 through 1996.
He also co-founded the Indian Association of Los Angeles. In 1987, Singh founded the Indian American Heritage Foundation, a society that celebrates and honors academic excellence and achievements of Indian American youth.
A statement from Thomas Abraham, GOPIO International chairman, emailed to India-West Sept. 27, said:
“A very sad news to report. GOPIO’s founding life member, former president and chairman and current executive trustee of GOPIO Foundation, has passed away.
“It is a great loss for all of us, GOPIO, Indian community in the USA and the Indian diaspora. May his soul rest in peace.”
(A more detailed report will be published later.)
