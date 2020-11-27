NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – India has accelerated its efforts for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the Pakistani-Canadian doctor and the co-conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as his prison sentence in the U.S. is nearing an end.
The mentor of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley, the key conspirator of the attacks 12 years ago in which 165 people were killed and over 300 were wounded, Rana has been in a Los Angeles, California, prison for plotting a terror attack on Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.
Though the Chicago, Illinois, court had held him guilty in 2011 for supporting Lashkar, the globally banned terror group, it acquitted him in the Mumbai terror attacks case. However, in 2013, India's National Investigation Agency charged Rana, in absentia, in a Delhi court and sentenced him to 14 years in jail. Since then, the government has been trying to get him extradited to India.
Top sources told IANS that the NIA and the Ministry of External Affairs are making concerted efforts for Rana's extradition now that his sentence in the U.S. is coming to an end.
"Technically, his extradition is feasible now," an official source said.
Investigators in India believe that Rana is a "bigger catch" than Headley and his extradition to India will be a huge success for India's counter-terror grid.
Rana and Headley were arrested in the U.S. in 2009 for plotting attacks on the offices of the Danish newspaper, which had published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. In Islam, any drawing or picture of the Prophet is considered "blasphemous."
Born in 1961, Rana, a former doctor who served in the Pakistani Army, had immigrated to Canada and turned into an immigration service businessman. Before the terror attacks, he had traveled to Mumbai and stayed at the Taj Hotel, one of the 12 places the Lashkar suicide squad attacked in a coordinated manner on Nov. 26, 2008.
His friend David Coleman Headley (born Dawood Sayed Gilani in 1960) is a Pakistani American, also serving prison in the U.S., had pleaded guilty in the Mumbai terror attacks case. In 2013, he was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison but his plea that he should not be extradited to India, Pakistan or Denmark was accepted by the U.S. court.
As India solemnly marks the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terror strikes by 10 heavily-armed Pakistani mercenaries, full justice eludes the victims of attacks even today.
"As far as the attackers are concerned, India has done full justice in the matter... But that is not enough. We want full justice by trying and booking the prime perpetrators who are presently in Pakistan," said Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
The celebrity lawyer, who guided the high-profile case that grabbed global attention, pointed out that the main conspirators and planners like Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi are still at large despite being the accused in India.
Significantly, last fortnight, India formally demanded that Pakistan discard its "obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations" in the 26/11 attacks trial.
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said even other countries have called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.
"It is a matter of serious concern that, despite its own public acknowledgment as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks," Srivastava pointed out.
Concurring, Nikam said that while "50 percent of justice has been done" in the case from the Indian side, "Pakistan has yet to act and fulfil the remaining half" to ensure complete justice to the 166 victims, who included many foreigners, besides the injured.
He said India has provided voluminous evidence provided not only about Kasab but also about David Coleman Headley disclosing close links between the LeT and Pakistan's ISI, besides "documentary evidence of email exchanges between them (LeT-ISI)."
"Headley gave the evidence in a Chicago court, which was accepted and later honored by even the U.S. Administration after which he was convicted and awarded 35 years jail in a 'plea bargain.' He is presently serving the sentence in an American jail," said Nikam.
As per the 'plea bargain', India took 59-year old Headley's evidence by video-conference in February 2018 and it was Pakistan's turn to record his evidence, or accept the tangible proof provided by India, he added.
Nikam said India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to expedite the 26/11 trial on the perpetrators on its soil, examine the Indian witnesses via video-conference, or send a judicial commission to India to record their statements, but there is no movement so far.
India went a step further and arrested the dreaded terrorist Syed Zabiuddin Ansari, alias Abu Jindal, who manned the LeT terror control room in Karachi and guided the 10 terrorists during the mayhem in Mumbai from the night of Nov.26, 2008, till the end.
"Abu Jindal has confessed to his role during the actual terror attacks, his links with the LeT masterminds like Lakhvi and other agencies. … Unfortunately, despite all this, things have not progressed much on the Pakistan side to do full justice," rued Nikam.
Currently, Abu Jindal – who was nabbed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 25, 2012 – is undergoing trial in a Mumbai Special Court, making it the only case linked to the 26/11 incident pending final disposal.
The positive outcome is that post-26/11, there has not been a single terror strike in Maharashtra, even as Indian central and state security agencies boosted infrastructure and built up muscles during the period to tackle any eventuality in future.
