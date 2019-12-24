NEW DELHI — The holders of Overseas Citizens of India cards, who are either below 20 years or above 50 years of age and have renewed their passports, can continue their travel to India until June 30, subject to them carrying both the old and new passports along with OCI card, according to an official notification issued on Dec. 17, said a PTI report.
The move, welcomed by the Indian Americans, comes after a large number of OCI card holders in the last few months complained that they were being subject to harassment by both the immigration authorities and airline officials in implementing a little-known provision of the OCI, which were not being enforced so far.
On Dec. 17, the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry issued an office memorandum directing relevant government agencies and airlines that OCI card holders not between 20 and 50 year of age and who have renewed their passport can travel to India as long as they also have in their possession their old cancelled passport.
"In case an OCI card holder" either below the age of 20 years or who has attained the age of 50 years have not got their OCI card re-issued after the renewable of their passports, "may travel till June 30, 2020," subject to the condition that the OCI card holder carries the old passport mentioned in the OCI card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.