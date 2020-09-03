The India Association of Los Angeles Aug. 15 celebrated India Independence Day virtually with great enthusiasm from the Indian American community in Southern California.
Every year IALA organizes a Grand India Fair to celebrate Aug. 15 and bring the community together, where thousands of people participate in it, and local artists perform on bigger stage, a news release said.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year IALA had to cancel its premium event and organized it virtually using Zoom and Facebook Live, the release said.
The program started with a speech by Kumar Jawa, one of the founders of IALA, who congratulated everyone on this historic day.
Sunil Agrawal, chairman of IALA, welcomed everyone in his opening remarks. He regretted that this year IALA could not organize its grand fair and could not provide a platform to local artists to showcase their talent, the release said.
Agrawal highlighted how IALA collaborated with other organizations and distributed food and grocery bags to the needy in these coronavirus times.
IALA president Ouseph Poulose said that the organization has been celebrating India Day in the Valley since 2000, year after year on a grand scale. He emphasized that “together we will triumph the current situation and come out stronger than ever before,” according to the release.
Los Angeles Unified School District director Scott Schmerelson congratulated everyone and said that every student in the LAUSD was supplied with an electronic device to make sure that every student keeps on learning virtually, according to the release.
LAUSD distributed more than 54 million meals to the families of LAUSD. He appreciated IALA for working with LAUSD, it said.
The chief guest of the program, Congressman Brad Sherman, in his address praised Indian Americans for their high education and their contribution to American progress.
He said the United States has more military exercises with India than any other country, the IALA release said.
Cultural vice president Manjeet Wahi lined up the cultural performances. Thalam School of Fine Arts performer Haasini Meesala performed Ganesh Kavthuvam, which was choreographed by her Guru Nalini Natarajan. Pratibha Gunjal, Mauri Vasan, Ravi Arora and Ashok Kapoor sang some melodious Hindi songs to entertain the audience.
The program concluded with a classical dance performed by Veda Bollapalli, Saavani Bollapalli, Nandini Iyer and Saivee Ahuja, the release noted.
IALA was founded by Kumar Jawa and the late Inder Singh in 2000. The IALA team consists of 13 board of director members and an executive committee. The executive committee includes president Ouseph Polouse, executive VP Ashok Kapur, secretary Pramesh Shah, joint secretary Falguniba Zala, treasurer Sunil Prabhakar, VP of finance Sam Sidhu, VP of publicity Navdeep Singh, VP of cultural Manjeet Wahi, VP of public relation Kanaksinh Zala, VP of youth Ramesh Bramharouthu, VP of health Dr. Bama Sridhar, and eight executive members – Hema Chopra, Jugal Kishore, Vandana Kumar, Ram Bali, Prem Seem, Hezal Shah, Yagnesh Patel, Raj Thakkar and Atri Shukla.
