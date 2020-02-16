CANOGA PARK, Calif. – The India Association of Los Angeles celebrated India’s Republic Day Feb. 1 at Royal Delhi Palace here with enthusiasm and pride.
The event opened with the national anthems of India and the U.S. Over 300 guests were in attendance, including guests of honor John Lee, Los Angeles city council member, District 12; Scott Schmerelson, LAUSD board member, District 3; and representatives from the offices of Congressman Brad Sherman and state Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, according to a press release. While addressing the audience, all the chief guests commended IALA for its community work.
IALA chairman Sunil Agrawal and president Ouseph Poulose welcomed the audience and later, along with secretary Pramesh Shah and vice president Kankasinh Zala, recognized the guests of honor.
The popular cultural program began with a remembrance to the late Inder Singh, founder of IALA, and his wife Deepi Singh, who also passed away recently. The Bollywood dance group Goongaroo and Mexican Artists presented dance numbers. Karaoke, several raffle prizes and dancing to the music of DJ Rai wound up the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.