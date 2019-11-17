IRVINE, Calif. — The India Association of Southern California held an event featuring a bouquet of India’s religious, social and cultural diversity. The mayor of Irvine, Christina Shea, and county supervisor Don Wagner lit a lamp to symbolically wish peace and prosperity for all. In their talk, they expressed their appreciation of the Indian American community and thanked the IASC for sharing the culture with all.
Held to mark the festive spirit of Diwali on Oct. 20 at the Haveli Mandir here, the event began with a group dance to venerate Lord Rama. Several other enactments were also done on the life of Lord Rama. Bollywood dance and music numbers presented by local talent and several dance schools were also a great hit with the audience, according to a press release.
