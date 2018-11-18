The India Association of Southern California celebrated the festival of Diwali Oct. 28 at the Haveli Mandir in Irvine, Calif.
The celebrations began with an invocation to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and prayers were also offered to Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. The puja was performed by Prakash Pancholi, who was accompanied by the committee members of the IASC and a few guests.
The event kicked off with music from the live band led by Subhas Tolia. Hot tea and snacks greeted the guests who had come to celebrate the festival not just from Irvine, but from the surrounding cities as well.
Cultural programs followed the social hour and one of the first performers was Diya Shrivastava, who presented a Bharatanatyam dance in veneration of the gods and goddesses. This was followed by a group dance, “Love for Krishna,” by students of Arti Manek’s Shankara Dance Academy.
A well-known classical music teacher from Pasadena, Calif., Sabari Girish took the stage next with his group. His performance on Bollywood songs brought several people onto the dance floor.
Ace Montessori School was next, presenting two Bollywood dances.
As more attendees were keen to dance the emcee of the program, Dipal Makwana, invited the music band Indie Beatz of Dr. Raghavan on stage, and the dance party continued.
The stage was then set for the live play, “Ram Leela.” Dr. Sharma came on stage and narrated the story of “Ramayana” in English for the younger audiences.
The first scene was about ‘Ram Vanvas’ or the exile of Lord Rama. IASC founder Kamini Khare’s writing appropriately depicted that chapter in Rama’s life when his stepmother Kaikeyi insisted he be exiled for 14 years and her son, Bharat, become the King of Ayodhya.
Powerful dialogues showcased how greed has always created a conflict.
The second act, “Sita Haran,” portrayed the abduction of Sita by King Ravana. The next act, which the kids were excited to watch, showed the fight between Ram and Ravana.
The show ended with the presentation of Rajasthani folk dances by the students of Hiral Joshi.
Chairwoman of the Diwali program Radhika Patel and president Atul Makwana later introduced all the committee members, and thanked them for their “dedication for the community work to promote Indian culture for the next generation.”
Khare then introduced all the participants of “Ram Leela,” including Ranjit Vishwanath as King Dashrath; Sushant Gupta as Ram; up-and-coming actor Remey as Sita; Samir Desai as Laxman; Ravi Vishwanath as mantri; Chitra Passi as Kaikeyi; Kamini Khare as Kaushalya; Anjana Patel as Kaikeyi’s assistant; Dr. Indra Sharma and Lakshimi Shad as Sita and Kaushalya’s assistants,; Ranjit as Ravana in Sadhu form; and Prakash Pancholi as King Ravana.
The gifts for all the participants were sponsored by Cerritos Councilmember Naresh Solanki.
The patrons of IASC, Avdhesh Agarwal, Dr. Krishna Reddy, Shuresh Bhatti and Dipak Bhai, gave their generous support for this community celebration.
At the end of the program, Khare said that “every one’s vision and hard work makes every event of IASC a unique one, with festive themes with new faces.”
