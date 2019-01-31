IRVINE, Calif. — Patriotic songs, Bollywood dancing and a call for cultural appreciation highlighted the Republic Day celebrations hosted by the India Association of Southern California at Shrinathji Haveli here Jan. 26. The attendees, many of them from the Indian American community, filled the Haveli's multipurpose room, all taking in a program featuring local artists and a “SaReGaMaPa” singer.
India's Republic Day is officially commemorated on Jan. 26 every year and celebrates the moment in 1950 when the world's largest democracy adopted its Constitution as the country's governing document. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act, which was established in 1935 and served as the governing document during the final years of British colonial rule and the initial stages of India’s independence.
This year served as India’s 70th celebration of Republic Day.
A formal program midway through the evening featured Irvine Mayor Donald P. Wagner acknowledging the many contributions of the local Indian American community and the need to recognize cultural diversity within the United States.
Wagner thanked the audience for coming together and representing the world's two most notable democracies, what with the United States being the oldest and India the largest.
“There are values that we share despite whatever cultural differences there might be, and we're working very hard to bridge the cultural differences,” Wagner told the audience.
Wagner added that Irvine is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, with students in the city's schools speaking 77 different languages at home, for example.
“It is no wonder that we try to be as welcoming to as many folks from as many rich, different diverse traditions as possible. That's why I'm here tonight helping you celebrate. That's why we love celebrating the Diwali festival of lights,” Wagner said.
The evening's festivities began with a musical performance by Subhash Tolia. Each of the event's committee members later took the stage to be thanked for their work in organizing the IASC Republic Day program. Community member Ravji Patel was recognized individually for his contributions to many Indian American cultural and political events.
Singing and dancing performances immediately followed the formal program, with Keerthana Girish Sabari singing various patriotic songs, including “Vande Mataram,” in honor of Republic Day. He described his performance as a call for unity through the medium of music.
Several youth groups performed Bollywood dances, either to popular film songs or well-known patriotic numbers.
Highlighting the cultural program was Anja Jain, a “SaReGaMaPa” singer who performed a prayer and songs.
The IASC Republic Day event also included a reception hour when doors to the Haveli's multipurpose room officially opened. A dinner and dance segment concluded the evening's festivities.
A few vendors were present at the Republic Day event, such as AARP, Humana, New York Life and State Bank of India.
IASC's committee members for the Republic Day event were Kamini Khare, Ranjit Vishwanath, Ravi Vishwanath, Anjana Patel, Amarjeet Dhamija, Harkishan Vasa, Atul and Dipal Makwana, Chitralekha Pasi, Prakash Pancholi, Harry and Lakshmin Shad, Dr. Sharma and Indraji, Pammi Bevli, Nila Parikh, Ravjibhai Patel, Samir Desai, Induben Daaba, Nalini Bhatti and Dhaval Patel.
Shrinathji Haveli is located at 1882 McGaw Avenue in Irvine.
