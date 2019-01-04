An African American IT consultant has claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from HCL America after he reported the harassment of a Pakistani Muslim co-worker by an Indian American employee.
William Garrett, a former supervisor at Micron Technologies in Milpitas, Calif., which had contracted with HCL, filed the wrongful termination lawsuit in Santa Clara County, Calif., Superior Court Dec. 7. The next court appearance for the case, which is being heard by Judge Elizabeth Strickland, is March 19. As of press time Dec. 27, HCL America had not filed a response to Garrett’s suit.
India-based HCL America has 15,000 employees in the U.S. who provide IT and consultancy services. It is also one of the top users of H-1B visas. In fiscal year 2017, the company was approved for about 4,400 visas, as reported by the Mercury News.
According to the lawsuit, a Pakistani Muslim man – whom Garrett supervised at Micron – told him he was being harassed by an Indian American employee, who was Sikh. The Muslim employee told Garrett he was being ridiculed by the Sikh Micron supervisor for smoking and drinking, which are prohibited in both Sikh and Muslim culture.
Garrett said he reported the complaint to his direct manager, who told him to re-arrange assignments so that the Muslim HCL employee did not work with the Sikh Micron employee. But the Micron supervisor – who was not named – heard of Garrett’s report, according to the lawsuit, and allegedly intimidated HCL employee into retracting his claim of harassment.
A few weeks later, Garrett got a call from his supervisor, who told him he was being released from the Micron assignment. His supervisor offered him no alternate assignment, essentially firing him.
Garrett told the Mercury News he was bewildered by the firing, which came after workers at HCL and Micron had gone through a training about identifying and reporting harassment and discrimination. A few days after reporting the HCL subordinate’s harassment, Garrett said he received a glowing annual review.
“I still don’t really understand what I did wrong, if I did anything wrong,” he said. “I was following the rules of both organizations.”
The 51-year-old plaintiff now works a lower-paying desk job at a help desk. He alleged that his firing from HCL has made it difficult to find a new job, and has ruined his relationship with both the companies involved.
