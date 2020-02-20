NEW YORK — Michael Bloomberg, the aspirant for the Democratic Party's nomination for President, has said that India was a big problem for climate change than China and drew immediate media criticism.
Asked by the moderator at the Democratic debate on Feb. 19 about how to get China to deal with climate change, Bloomberg said: "In all fairness, the Chinese have slowed down. It's India that is an even bigger problem."
In framing the question, NBC anchor Lester Holt pointed out: "Your business is heavily invested in China, the number one producer in the world of carbon emissions... How far would you go to force China to reduce those emissions and tackle climate crisis?"
Bloomberg said sarcastically: "Well you're not going to go to war with them."
China's carbon dioxide (CO2) output is 27.2 percent of the global output, while India's is only 6.8 percent.
However, according to the Global Carbon Project that reports on CO2 emissions, China was responsible for most of the increase in the world output of the gas last year increasing its emissions by 2.6 percent.
India's rate of CO2 emissions growth fell from 8 percent in 2018 to 1.8 percent in 2019.
Several media from across the political spectrum criticized Bloomberg's claim.
The New York Times fact check labeled it as "False.”
The conservative Washington Examiner accused him of "falsity" and said: "Michael Bloomberg blew it on China at Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate. The former mayor of New York City praised China, our greatest global adversary, and attacked India, our most valuable rising strategic partner."
"India deserved more careful language from Bloomberg, and China deserved much harsher."
Bloomberg is the owner of the news and financial service company that bears his name and is also a former mayor of New York.
This was the first time he was participating in the Democratic debate, having skipped the previous eight.
