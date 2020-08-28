UNITED NATIONS – India can lead the world's transformation to clean energy and become a "global superpower" in the war on climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Aug. 28.
"India can become a true global superpower in the fight against climate change, if it speeds up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy," he said in TERI's Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture that he delivered virtually from New York due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The main focus of his message to India was to stop developing electricity generation plants using fossil fuel, especially coal, and switch to clean renewable sources in order to fight global warming and pollution and simultaneously reap economic benefits.
Charting a global role for India, he said: "India can be the business hub to achieve the UN Sustainable Development goal of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030.
"India is a pioneer when it comes to driving innovation for access to electricity and on clean cooking. I call on India and all its innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders to spearhead the global search for a solution to solar cooking at the household level."
He praised New Delhi's initiatives to help bring solar energy around the world.
"I applaud India's decision to take forward the International Solar Alliance in the form of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'.
"And I commend India's plans for a World Solar Bank that will mobilize $1 trillion of investments in solar projects over the coming decade."
Darbari Seth, in whose honor the annual lecture is organized by TERI, which he co-founded, "was a climate action pioneer,” Guterres said.
"India has all the ingredients for exerting the leadership at home and abroad envisioned by Darbari Seth. The drivers are poverty alleviation and universal energy access – two of India's top priorities. Scaling up clean energy, particularly solar, is the recipe for solving both."
The world is facing the twin crises of Covid-19 and climate change with the danger that more people are being pushed back into poverty, Guterres said.
The solution to both the problems as the world recovers from the pandemic is to channel investments to renewable energy, clean transport and energy efficiency, he said.
"India is already pushing ahead in this direction," the UN chief said, giving examples of the nation’s efforts.
He welcomed the Indian government's decision to raise its target of renewable energy capacity from the initial 2015 goal of 175 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts by 2030.
In the short term, Guterres said: "I was inspired to learn that during the pandemic, India’s proportion of renewable energy rose from 17 percent to 24 percent while coal-fired power declined from 76 percent to 66 percent."
That trajectory should continue, he said.
Guterres made the economic argument for investing in renewable energy comparing its falling cost compared to fossil fuel-fired plants.
"In India, 50 percent of coal will be uncompetitive in 2022, reaching 85 percent by 2025, and it "makes no sense" to invest in "coal business going up in smoke," he said.
As India switches to prioritizing renewable energy, he said it will attract more and more international investors, such as the sovereign wealth funds and pension funds like the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec or the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Guterres referred to the Leadership Group for Industry Transition India and Sweden launched last year at the Climate Action Summit at the UN in New York.
It brings together the public and private sector organizations in areas that account for 30 percent of global emissions of greenhouse gases to make a commitment to achieving net zero emissions by mid-century.
He said, "companies such as Dalmia Cement and Mahindra are driving innovation. But we need many more to join them."
AP adds from New Delhi: India should commit to carbon neutrality by ending fossil fuel subsidies and investing in clean solar power as it mobilizes trillions of dollars to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. chief said Aug. 28.
Secretary-General António Guterres said India is at a crossroads and should speed up its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy by committing to no new coal projects after 2020.
India’s subsidies for fossil fuels are about seven times bigger than its subsidies for clean energy. Coal subsidies in the 2019-20 financial year amounted to $2.06 billion, with overall subsides to fossil fuels at $11 billion.
Guterres made the remarks in a lecture delivered online. It was organized by The Energy and Resources Institute, a New Delhi-based private research group.
The U.N. chief lauded India for raising the portion of renewable energy in its total consumption to 24% from 17% despite the pandemic. Coal-fired power use as a share of the total declined to 66% from 76%.
Investments in renewable energy generate triple the number of jobs created by investments in more polluting fossil fuels, he said.
The Indian government has committed to spending trillions of dollars on welfare and development programs to help the country weather the pandemic.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to push many people back into poverty, such job creation is an opportunity that can’t be missed,” Guterres said.
Apart from issues of job creation and concerns about pollution and climate change, coal power plants are likely to become “stranded assets,” he said.
“In India, 50% of coal will be uncompetitive in 2022, reaching 85% by 2025,” Guterres said.
Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Subrahmanyam said the country has set a goal of 40% reliance on non-fossil fuel power by 2030. “In the near term, we are to reach 175 gigawatts of installed capacity in renewable power by 2022. This is a target we are close to achieving.”
India also has launched the world’s largest program to make energy-efficient LED lighting affordable, with over 360 million LED bulbs distributed, he said.
Dr. Anjal Prakash, research director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy and an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change author, said India will take some time to reduce its dependence on coal.
“One of the measures is to reduce subsidy in fossil fuel and provide more incentives for farmers, households and common people to generate energy using solar and contribute to reducing energy poverty,” he said.
India’s share of global oil and gas reserves is less than 1% each and it imports nearly 80% of its oil needs.
But the country does have coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal behind China, with record output of 729 million metric tons in 2019-20. Because of the poor quality of its coal with high ash and moisture content, India also imported 251 metric tons of coal in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, many Indian cities are shrouded in heavy smog.
Guterres acknowledged progress, noting that the number of people working in renewable energy in India has increased five fold since 2015. Last year, its spending on solar energy surpassed spending on coal-fired power generation for the first time.
India has pledged to raise its renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 from an initial goal set in 2015 of 175 gigawatts. It now has 37 gigawatts of installed solar electric capacity.
Some 64 million Indians still get along without access to electricity.
