CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta received the India Community Center’s “Inspire” award Nov. 21 evening, at a virtual gala which raised $150,000 for the organization’s programs for seniors and youth.
The 17th annual fundraiser for the Milpitas, California-based organization was attended virtually by 1,300 people.
“The pandemic has reshaped all of our lives. It’s unclear when things will get back to normal,” said Gupta, who also serves as associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and associate professor of neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine. “Our sense of community is more important than ever. Social distancing does not mean social isolation,” said the Emmy Award-winning Indian American physician, adding that he is Face-timing more with family and friends, forging deeper connections.
Venky Ganesan, a partner at Menlo Ventures, interviewed Gupta, staying away from COVID and the pandemic, and instead focusing on cultural issues. “You have set the bar really high for all Indian American children. There are some kids out there hearing from their mothers: ‘Why can’t you be like Sanjay Gupta?’” Ganesan joked.
India-West interviewed Gupta’s mother, Damyanti Gupta — an Indian American pioneer who was the first female engineer at Ford — in 2009, when her son was under consideration for the post of Surgeon General in the Obama Administration. Damyanti Gupta told this publication that her son checks in with his father and mother on every major decision, and hinted that he was unlikely to take the post as his family, including three young daughters, would take priority.
Gupta ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.
Gupta, who was interviewed virtually at his home before the gala, said he had not had a haircut since the advent of the pandemic. “My brother says I look like a hippie. My mom says I look like Krishna,” he joked.
ICC president Raj Desai kicked off the gala, noting that the organization’s monthly income of $300,000 from classes, fitness center memberships, banquet rentals, and other revenues, dropped to zero when the pandemic forced Californians into lockdown in mid-March. He noted that the organization did receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the Small Business Administration.
The SBA has made all its loans public, following Freedom of Information Act requests from media, led by The Washington Post. According to SBA data, the ICC received a loan in the $350,000-$1 million range on April 15. According to self-reported data, the organization retained no jobs with the loan.
Desai said that ICC quickly shifted to virtual daily programs for seniors; prior to the pandemic, the organization hosted onsite programs daily for seniors, which included dance, discussion, and yoga, along with lunch. During the pandemic, ICC delivered 8,000 meals free of cost to seniors at their homes.
ICC also shifted to virtual 20 fitness classes, 40 wellness classes, and 160 youth classes. The organization also launched a Tri-Valley chapter which serves Fremont, Newark, and Union City in Northern California’s East Bay Area.
Despite the PPP loan, Desai said the organization was facing a shortfall of $150,000. A live auction and pledge drive quickly raised the needed amount.
A fierce bidding war ensued for a Bali vacation, which sold for $10,600 to Mir Imran, a medical inventor and entrepreneur. It was then sold again four times for the same amount to those who fought the friendly bidding war with Imran.
Philanthropist Gita Vaish and Varkha Chellani fought a duel to the end for a trip to Kenya. Vaish won with a final bid of $9,300, but Chellani was allowed to also buy the package for the same amount.
The pledge drive began with a $10,000 donation from Silicon Valley business leader Anu Maitra and her husband Tom Kailath, who received the National Medal of Science from former President Barack Obama for his innovations in electrical engineering.
