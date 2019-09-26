MILPITAS, California — The India Community Center Sept. 21 celebrated its 16th Annual Banquet with a packed audience attending the glittering event that commenced with informal networking in the foyer and then continued with an entertaining lineup of programs inside the spacious Malavalli Auditorium.
The first program of the dazzling entertainment show of the evening started with a high-energy dance number by ICC’s Bollywood Dance Troupe headed by Amit and Hiren.
ICC’s Bollywood dance classes have exponentially grown in popularity and are now being held at 13 locations, spanning as far as Sacramento.
The dances were followed by a spellbinding acrobatics performance by Nina and Christine of Intrepid Rigging and Wrangling.
The early entertainment was followed by opening remarks from ICC chief executive officer Raj Desai, during which he enumerated the center’s work over the last 16 years.
Desai spoke about the myriad of social, health, sports, educational and entertainment initiatives being run at the center for people of all ages and interests. The Indian American executive thanked the founding members, the board of trustees, the employees and the volunteers for their vision, their support and for all their work in smoothly running the myriad programs.
Some of ICC’s most popular programs include the internationally renowned table tennis program that has sent its participants to international tournaments; the annual Sevathon that brings together over 70 nonprofits and is attended by over 4,000 attendees where over $300,000 was raised this year for the participating organizations; the wellness initiatives; the programs for seniors; and other entertainment, social and cultural functions like the Diwali program, the dandia and raas nites, among others.
Some other successful programs of the center include the afterschool program, the summer camps, the youth programs and the programs for seniors.
The seniors program is attended by over 700 seniors at the ICC centers in Milpitas and Cupertino.
“We are continuously looking to evolve and engage and that is important to ensure that we remain relevant to bring people of different ages together to celebrate our Indian identity,” Desai noted. “In the last couple of years, we have doubled the number of people that participate in the various programs at ICC.
“We are now looking to expand and see what relevant programs can be taken to community members in other locales, since our community is spread as far as Sacramento, Morgan Hill, Gilroy and other places, and it is not possible for everyone to access the Milpitas or Cupertino centers,” added Desai.
The ICC CEO also mentioned about the opening of the ICC branch in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Peninsula region this year.
The annual ICC Inspire Awards for Excellence in Performing Arts were presented to violinist Kala Ramnath, Indian classical music vocalist Mahesh Kale, Mythili Kumar of the Abhinaya Dance Company, tabla player and teacher Swapan Chaudhury, and to the Riyaaz Qawwali group.
Except for Chaudhury, all the other artists were there to receive their accolades. The four-member troupe of the Riyaaz Qawwali group entertained the audience with some beautiful qaawali renditions following dinner.
“It is important for us to involve the millennials in ICC and we are continuously looking for ideas and initiatives that can be attractive to this demographic that was born and brought up here in the U.S.,” Desai later exclusively told India-West. “The Karaoke nights are popular amongst the 20-35 age group and we are looking to collaborate with others to learn how we can scale and attract the young folks to the ICC programs.”
He spoke about a sub-committee within the board that has some second-generation Indian American professionals. He mentioned about corporates like Google, Cisco and others that have held programs at the center.
“We are very happy at the pace and progress of growth at ICC and we are looking for further evolvement to engage the younger members of our community,” said Talat Hasan, a founding member of the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.