A file photo taken on March 1, 2017 shows Indian grandmothers during class at the Aajibaichi Shala, or "school for grannies" in the local Marathi language, in Phangane village in Maharashtra state's Thane district, some 125km northeast of Mumbai. They wear uniforms, carry satchels, and eagerly recite the alphabet in class. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images)