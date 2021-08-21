CHICAGO – Under the leadership of its president, Rajesh Patel, the Federation of Indian Associations-Chicago organized a stunning parade on Devon Avenue to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Niranjan Shah’s daughter Smita Shah was the grand marshal of the parade, according to a press release.
Special guest Congressman Danny Davis addressed the Indian American community from the grand stand, saying: “I wish India and Indian community a very happy India Independence Day and congratulate the organizers for this exceptionally beautiful parade.”
Highlighting the significant of the current year’s parade, which featured a series of floats, Patel stated, “Today’s parade receded into history the ghastly memories of the community’s sufferings from the preceding Covid-19 pandemic.”
A star attraction of the parade, noted the release, was Khushi Patel, winner of the Miss India USA Miss Popular 2021 and Miss India Florida 2021 pageants.
Chicago’s Devon Avenue, popularly known as ‘Little India’, wore a festive look with India’s national colors – orange, white, and green – fluttering all along. It was tastefully decorated with ceremonial paraphernalia especially imported from India, the release said.
Some of the politicians in attendance included Congresswomen Jan Schakowsky, Illinois state Senator Ram Villivalam, Mayor Jassal Patel, Mayor of Moline Sangeetha Rayapati, Maine County Trustee Asif Malik, and Illinois State Rep. Denyse Wang Stoneback.
