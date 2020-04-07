NEW DELHI — The Central government April 7 denied that it lifted the partial ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malaria drug which President Donald Trump is pushing for Covid-19 treatment — under the "threat of retaliation" by the US in international trade of medical supplies.
A section of Indian media claimed that Trump had not “requested” but “threatened to retaliate" with counter-measures if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not concede the demand.
At a White House press briefing April 6, Trump, in response to a question whether he was worried about "retaliation to the US ban on export of medical goods" from India, had said, "I would be surprised if he (Modi) would, you know, because India does very well with the US."
"I don't like that decision, I didn't hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, we had a very good talk and we'll see whether or not that's his. For many years, they've been taken advantage of the US on trade.”
“So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He'd have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out. That would be okay. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?" said Trump.
The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava however said that these were "attempts by section of the media to create unnecessary controversy" over the issue of Covid-19 related drugs and pharmaceuticals. He discouraged "speculation" or "attempts to politicize the matter."
To ensure there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of India’s own citizens, he said, some temporary steps were taken to restrict exports of a number of pharmaceutical products.
"In the meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment was made of possible requirements under different scenarios. After having confirmed the availability of medicines for all possible contingencies currently envisaged, these restrictions have been largely lifted," the spokesperson said.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, he said, has notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs yesterday. Paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine will be kept in a licensed category and their demand status would be continuously monitored. However, the stock position could allow Indian companies to meet the export commitments, he said.
In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, he said, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and HCQ in appropriate quantities to neighbouring countries who are dependent on Indian capabilities. India, he said, will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations which have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.
The Associated Press adds: Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro championed hydroxychloroquine in television interviews April 6, a day after the president publicly put his faith in the medication to lessen the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
“What do I know, I’m not a doctor,” Trump said April 5. “But I have common sense.” In promoting the drug’s possibilities, the president has often stated, ”What have you got to lose?”
Trump held out promise for the drug as he grasps for ways to sound hopeful in the face of a mounting death toll and with the worst weeks yet to come for the U.S. The virus has killed more than 10,000 in the U.S., and measures meant to contain its spread have taken a painful economic toll and all but frozen life in large swaths of the country.
But medical officials warn that it’s dangerous to be hawking unproven remedies, and even Trump’s own experts have cautioned against it.
The American Medical Association’s president, Dr. Patrice Harris, said she personally would not prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient, saying the risks of severe side effects were “great and too significant to downplay” without large studies showing the drug is safe and effective for such use.
Harris pointed to the drug’s high risk of causing heart rhythm problems.
“People have their health to lose,” she said. “Your heart could stop.”
In a heated Situation Room meeting of the White House’s coronavirus task force April 4, Navarro challenged the top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over his concerns about recommending the drug based only on unscientific anecdotal evidence.
Navarro, who has no formal medical training, erupted at Fauci, raising his voice and claiming the reports of studies he had collected were enough to recommend the drug widely, according to a person familiar with the exchange who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the blow-up.
Fauci has repeatedly said current studies provide only anecdotal findings that the drug works. In response, Navarro told CNN April 6, “I would have two words for you: ‘second opinion.’”
Hydroxychloroquine is officially approved for treating malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, not COVID-19. Small, preliminary studies have suggested it might help prevent the new coronavirus from entering cells and possibly help patients clear the virus sooner. But those have shown mixed results.
Doctors are already prescribing the malaria drug to patients with COVID-19, a practice known as off-label prescribing. Research studies are now beginning to test if the drugs truly help COVID-19 patients, and the Food and Drug Administration has allowed the medication into the national stockpile as an option for doctors to consider for patients who cannot get into one of the studies.
But the drug has major potential side effects, especially for the heart, and Fauci has said more testing is needed before it’s clear that the drug works against the virus and is safe for such use.
