A worker paints a pillar of the under construction metro rail project, outside the Motera Cricket Stadium, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Feb. 16, 2020. A barbed wire topped wall that will hide Donald Trump's cavalcade from a slum and the world's biggest cricket stadium are just two of the projects that Ahmedabad authorities are racing to finish before the US president lands this month. (Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images)