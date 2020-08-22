The Association of Indo Americans and Bolly 92.3 presented “Swades,” a celebration of India’s Independence Day, Aug. 15 in Milpitas, California. Supported by over 35 Indian American organizations in the Bay Area, this year’s attendance was limited due to the current Covid pandemic and per local county health recommendations. The event, said a press release, was streamed live and thousands of Indians watched the celebrations.
One of the key mottos of “Swades” is to showcase and propagate Indian culture and art forms, noted the release. As such, cultural programs included “Taal Se Taal Mila,” an exhibition of Indian dances; and “Mile Sur Mera Thumhara,” a musical entertainment by talented Bay Area singers.
The flag-hoisting ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries including Consul General of India Dr. T.V Nagendra Prasad, who attended as the chief guest. Other dignitaries include Assembly member Ask Kalra, Assembly member Kansen Chu, Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Fremont City Councilmember Raj Salwan, Jayaram Komati and many others.
Following the flag-hoisting, the dignitaries addressed the gathering conveyed their wishes on India’s 74th India Independence Day and expressing their happiness at seeing the participant’s patriotism. Prasad said he was pleased to see representation from all states in India and congratulated AIA in preserving India’s heritage and culture, added the release.
The Association of Indo Americans is a non-profit organization providing a forum to explore the rich and diverse heritage of the Indian American community living in the United States. The mission of AIA is to foster and promote cultural and social interactions among its members, facilitate cultural events and educational programs pertaining to the Indian subcontinent, celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent and share this rich culture with the community.
(0) comments
