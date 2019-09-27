UNITED NATIONS — Insisting he wasn’t making a threat, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced his Indian counterpart on Sept. 27 and warned that any war between the nuclear rivals could “have consequences for the world.”
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi took the opposite approach, skipping any mention at the United Nations of his government’s crackdown in the disputed region of Kashmir. (see separate story)
“When a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. It will have consequences for the world,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a wide-ranging, at times apparently extemporaneous U.N. General Assembly speech in which he called Modi’s actions in Kashmir “stupid” and “cruel.”
“That’s not a threat,” he said of his war comments. “It’s a fair worry. Where are we headed?”
An hour earlier, Modi addressed the U.N. meeting with a speech that focused primarily on his country’s development, though he warned of the spreading specter of terrorism. He never mentioned Kashmir directly.
Khan said there were 900,000 Indian forces in the region policing eight million Kashmiris.
“What’s he going to do when he lifts the curfew? Does he think the people of Kashmir are quietly going to accept the status quo?” Khan said. “What is going to happen when the curfew is lifted will be a bloodbath.”
He added: “They will be out in the streets. And what will the soldiers do? They will shoot them. Kashmiris will be further radicalized.”
Khan speaks about Kashmir at minute 24:
Ahead of Modi and Khan’s appearances at the U.N., residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir expressed hope that their speeches would turn world attention to an unprecedented lockdown in the region.
“We really hope these leaders will do something to rid us of conflict and suppression,” said Nazir Ahmed, a schoolteacher on the outskirts of Srinagar, the main city in Indian-held Kashmir. “Conflict is like a cancer hitting every aspect of life. And Kashmiris have been living inside this cancer for decades now.”
As the two leaders spoke Sept. 27, large dueling protests supporting and opposing India’s action in Kashmir were taking place across the street from U.N. headquarters.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who met with both Modi and Khan this week, has urged the sides to resolve their differences.
Longtime Associated Press international correspondent Foster Klug is on assignment at the U.N. General Assembly. Follow him on Twitter at @APKlug. AP writers Shah Abbas, Jenn Peltz and Edith M. Lederer contributed to this story.
